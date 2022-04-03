United, Alexander take home district tennis titles

United’s Bernie Clemente defended his boys’ singles district title Saturday. (Clara Sandoval /Laredo Morning Times)

Alexander and United took home the team title at the District 30-6A tennis tournament that was held in Laredo this weekend. The Alexander girls won the district championship with 36.5 points while United took second with 32.5 to edge out Del Rio with 32 points. Fourth place went to United South (20) followed by Eagle Pass (12), Nixon (2) and LBJ (1.5).

“We are really proud of the girls for playing so well in the district tournament,” Alexander head coach Eddie Cuellar said. “Everyone contributed to this win. They set the goal at the beginning of the year to win district and they were able to accomplish that.”

The United boys squeezed by Alexander as the Longhorns scored 40.5 points while the Bulldogs tallied 30.5 points. Third place went to United South (20), fourth to Del Rio (16), while Eagle Pass finished fifth (14), Nixon, sixth (5) and LBJ, seventh (2.5).

“It was a great tournament and the boys played well,” United head coach Mark Collins said. “We had really good matches. Franky Rio and Nicolas Sanchez played well and the won their match and that was big for us.”

Earlier this week United’s Bernardo Clemente signed with Southwestern University in Georgetown. On Saturday Clemente also fulfilled another goal and successfully defended his district title. For the second consecutive year Clemente was crowned single boys District 30-6A champion after defeating Alexander’s Alex Ventura 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. Third place went to Alexander’s Emilio Ventura.

“I had a good couple of matches yesterday,” Clemente said. “Today I played the finals. It was tough at the beginning but got the momentum, started playing well and was able to win the district title.”

The United mixed doubles of Marco Rodriguez and Pamela Barragan have been the team to beat all season long. The sophomore duo stepped up to the challenge again and defeated their teammates, Nick Sauceda and Kristina Valadez 6-0, 6-3 to win the mix doubles District 30-6A title.

“This is a huge accomplishment, and we are both super happy,” Rodriguez said. “All those other tournaments mean so much to us, but this is the one that we have been working towards. This was our goal.”

As the No. 1 seed they knew that they had a target on their back after being undefeated throughout the spring season. Now the dynamic duo heads off to regionals as the No. 1 seed.

“We are excited, nervous but excited,” Barragan said. “I think we have a good shot. We have played well and done well all season. I am hoping to do well in regionals.”

The tandem of Brenda Guel and Vanessa Rodriguez picked up the girls’ doubles title for United after defeating the Del Rio team of Roberta and Kassandra Trevino 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

The Rams also picked up the boys’ doubles title after beating Alexander’s Miguel Dominguez and Jose Barragan 6-1, 6-3.

Alexander’s Darla Lopez placed second in the girls’ singles after falling to Del Rio’s Andrea Favela 6-4, 6-2. Third place went to Del Rio’s Alejandra Solar.

“I feel that this was a huge accomplishment on my part because last year I finished in fifth place at the district meet,” Lopez said. “There was a real opportunity this time and I knew that I had to make it work.”

