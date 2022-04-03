ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers, Mustangs play classic

By Clara Sandoval
United South is a resilient team and has been taught to never give up no matter how grim things might look or what the scoreboard might read. The Lady Panthers were down 11-9 to Nixon heading into their final at-bat in a key District 30-6A game at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Friday night.

“These girls have been resilient, and it has been their goal from the very beginning,” United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. “They have been playing for each other, in a sense that they are never going to go down without a fight. They have made it their mission to keep on fighting.”

With two outs senior Kassy Vasquez strolled to the plate and ripped a triple to score Andrea Guerrero. When Vasquez saw the ball get through the glove of Nixon’s catcher, she dashed to home plate and scored the winning run to lift United South over Nixon 12-11.

“Before going to hit I was super nervous, but I had to come through for my team,” Vasquez said. “While battling at the plate, the whole thing was nerve-racking. I hit that outside pitch. After I got to third base, I saw the ball get past the catcher and just took off to home plate. I just felt that this run needed to get in because who knows what the future has for us.”

Things almost did not go the Lady Panthers’ way as Guerrero initially was called out at first base prior to Vazquez’s at-bat which sent Nixon celebrating. After Portillo asked for a review by the home plate umpire, the call was reversed.

It was determined the Nixon first baseman was off the base when the ball was fired over to her. That was the glimmer of hope United South needed and that is when Vasquez ripped one of her biggest triples that sailed over the right fielder.

At the start of the inning United South utilized aggressive base running by Anahi Martinez who opened with a single. Martinez went on to steal second and third to put her in scoring position.

Nixon held its ground as the United South offense stalled. The Lady Mustangs were able to get the next two outs. Guerrero hit the ball and the throwing error to first base gave life to United South, and it allowed Martinez to score as Nixon led 11-10.

The next batter was Vasquez who utilized her experience to get her through one of the biggest hits of the game.

United South opened the game red hot after holding off Nixon. It was Vasquez (3 for 4) who picked up United South’s first hit of the game with a single to the outfield. She was followed by catcher Emma Ramirez who blasted a two-run homer for the second time this week. On Wednesday the same scenario played out against United as Ramirez ripped a two-run home run.

The Lady Panthers went on to have hits by Kayla Ruiz, Isabella Galicia and Martinez to help United South take a 5-0 lead after one inning of play.

Nixon scored its first run in the second inning as the Lady Mustangs utilized a walk to Danna Cardenas who would go on to score.

United South held a 7-3 lead heading into fourth inning when Nixon made the biggest comeback. The Lady Mustangs scored five runs to take an 8-7 lead. Nixon started to find its rhythm at the plate with Mia Ramirez, Rosana Salas, Natalie Tristan and Rhianna Rodriguez who all had hits as the Lady Mustangs scored five runs.

Nixon went on to score three more runs while United South only managed two until the final inning.

In District 30-5A Martin fell to Rio Grande City 11-1 as the Lady Tigers fall to 2-3 in district play. Cigarroa lost to Mission Veterans Memorial 16-0.

Cigarroa boys’ doubles wins team’s first district title since 1985

Cigarroa tennis has made strides under coach Josue Montoya and the program just took another step in the right direction. Last year the team earned a regional berth. This past week senior Mark Gutierrez and junior Lethan Solis became the boys' doubles District 30-5A champions and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on April 12-13. "Lethan and Mark have been hardworking and competitive since Day 1," Montoya said. "This past summer they set a goal to qualify for regionals. Their hard work, determination and competitive spirit has resulted in a District Championship. Lethan...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

