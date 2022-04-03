Cigarroa’s Vega first girl to qualify for regional golf tournament

Cigarroa head coach Armando Garcia and Annette Vega. (Courtesy /Cigarroa Golf)

Cigarroa golfer Annette Vega has only been playing golf three years. She picked up a golf club as a freshman and in three years has left a long-lasting legacy. Vega finished in second place at the District 30-5A tournament at Howling Trails Golf Course in Mission this past week and according to head coach Armando Garcia, Vega becomes the first female Cigarroa golfer to qualify to regionals, making school history.

“Annette is a great student of the game and a pleasure to coach,” Garcia said. “She pushes herself every day to get better and spends countless hours on the range to improve her game. She has come a long way since her freshman year and I’m very proud of Annette for her dedication, determination and commitment to the sport.”

On the opening day Vega shot a score of 101 and followed it was a score of 99 for a score of 200 to place second overall to punch her ticket to the regional tournament and along the way write her name into the Cigarroa history books.

“I am happy for Annette on her accomplishment, being the first girl to qualify to regionals from Cigarroa,” Garcia said. “This is just a testament to her hard work and dedication every single day to improve her skills on the golf course. She is a wonderful representative of our program, and she is proof that good things are happening at Cigarroa every day. Annette is an inspiration to her team, her school, and her community and we are going to keep working very hard on the range to continue to improve and do well at regionals.”

sports@lmtonline.com