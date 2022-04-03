ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cigarroa’s Vega first girl to qualify for regional golf tournament

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjlU5_0eyBLIHN00
Cigarroa head coach Armando Garcia and Annette Vega. (Courtesy /Cigarroa Golf)

Cigarroa golfer Annette Vega has only been playing golf three years. She picked up a golf club as a freshman and in three years has left a long-lasting legacy. Vega finished in second place at the District 30-5A tournament at Howling Trails Golf Course in Mission this past week and according to head coach Armando Garcia, Vega becomes the first female Cigarroa golfer to qualify to regionals, making school history.

“Annette is a great student of the game and a pleasure to coach,” Garcia said. “She pushes herself every day to get better and spends countless hours on the range to improve her game. She has come a long way since her freshman year and I’m very proud of Annette for her dedication, determination and commitment to the sport.”

On the opening day Vega shot a score of 101 and followed it was a score of 99 for a score of 200 to place second overall to punch her ticket to the regional tournament and along the way write her name into the Cigarroa history books.

“I am happy for Annette on her accomplishment, being the first girl to qualify to regionals from Cigarroa,” Garcia said. “This is just a testament to her hard work and dedication every single day to improve her skills on the golf course. She is a wonderful representative of our program, and she is proof that good things are happening at Cigarroa every day. Annette is an inspiration to her team, her school, and her community and we are going to keep working very hard on the range to continue to improve and do well at regionals.”

sports@lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times

1K+

Followers

582

Posts

259K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander boys’ golf win District 30-6A title

The Alexander Bulldogs dominated their way to a District 30-6A golf title this week winning by more than 50 shots to lock up a spot in the regional tournament. Faraon Garcia and Nicolas Rocha led the way for the Bulldogs finishing first and second in the tournament with scores of 148 and 151 which were good for 4-over par and 7-over par over the course of two days. The Bulldogs won the title with a team score of 624 which beat on the second-place finishing team united by 56 shots...
GOLF
Orange Leader

LC-M Tennis Team racks up at 22-4A District Tournament

The LC-M Tennis had a successful district tournament and won the district championship! LCM will send seven athletes to compete at the Regional tournament April 11-12 in Bryan. Gold – Tex Collier and Dax Rodgers. Silver – McKenzie Freeman, Elaina Forester, Kaitlyn Ewing, Evan Barborek, and Carson Forester.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Club
Laredo Morning Times

Cigarroa boys’ doubles wins team’s first district title since 1985

Cigarroa tennis has made strides under coach Josue Montoya and the program just took another step in the right direction. Last year the team earned a regional berth. This past week senior Mark Gutierrez and junior Lethan Solis became the boys' doubles District 30-5A champions and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on April 12-13. "Lethan and Mark have been hardworking and competitive since Day 1," Montoya said. "This past summer they set a goal to qualify for regionals. Their hard work, determination and competitive spirit has resulted in a District Championship. Lethan...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Centre Daily

Bellefonte softball grabs Opening Day victory with 11-1 victory over Penns Valley

Bellefonte and Penns Valley each had their first few games rained out and were raring to go on Monday under cloudy skies. The Lady Raiders won 11-1 in a cold, windy five-inning affair at O’Leary Field. Just as the wind blew, Bellefonte starting pitcher Josselyn Nau blew past the Lady Rams’ batters. She pitched five innings, striking out six batters, allowing just one run on two hits. Nau had a no-hitter through three innings, prior to Penns Valley’s Scotty Dinges reaching base on a single into center field.
BELLEFONTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

Ramirez powering Lady Panthers

United South's Ema Ramirez is the vocal leader of the Lady Panthers. When she puts on her catcher's gear and pulls down her facemask, it's all business. Ramirez constantly yells out instructions for the Lady Panthers and is the first to praise her teammates for any great play. "Ema is a great, natural athlete and has consistently been dedicated to always getting better," United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. "She puts in work on the field and off, studying the game to find ways to improve herself and her teammates. She has been great for us behind...
LAREDO, TX
KPLC TV

McNeese sets season scoring highs during doubleheader wins over UAPB

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese softball extended its run-rule victory streak to four straight game and its overall winning streak to nine with two five inning wins over Arkansas Pine-Bluff Monday at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond. The Cowgirls (21,14) outscored the Lady Lions (4, 29) 29-2 with a combined 23 hits, holding UPAB to eight hits on the day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Laredo Morning Times

Martinez ‘blessed’ to be South’s new basketball coach

It was going to take the right circumstance for Jorge Martinez to become a head basketball coach again. He was happy being an assistant coach with the Nixon Mustangs, helping them win a share of the District 30-6A title and a regional quarterfinals berth this past season. But when the United South head coaching job opened this offseason, he felt compelled to apply. "Being at Nixon the past two years gave me the itch again to be a head coach again," Martinez said. "There's great kids at (United) South. I just felt it was a good situation that...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
582
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy