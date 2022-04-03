ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Cigarroa boys’ doubles wins team’s first district title since 1985

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7RBs_0eyBLDrk00
Senior Mark Gutierrez and junior Lethan Solis became the boys’ doubles District 30-5A champions and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on April 12-13. (Courtesy /Cigarroa Tennis)

Cigarroa tennis has made strides under coach Josue Montoya and the program just took another step in the right direction. Last year the team earned a regional berth. This past week senior Mark Gutierrez and junior Lethan Solis became the boys’ doubles District 30-5A champions and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on April 12-13.

“Lethan and Mark have been hardworking and competitive since Day 1,” Montoya said. “This past summer they set a goal to qualify for regionals. Their hard work, determination and competitive spirit has resulted in a District Championship. Lethan is a multi-sport athlete who plays QB in the fall for the Toros. Mark was a multi-sport athlete who began playing tennis late in his junior year. I was impressed by the way they remained calm and in control during district tournament play, they never lost the lead throughout the whole tournament. I have to say they were laser focused on winning that day. Lethan and Mark are well raised young men who embody The Pride of South Laredo.”

Gutierrez and Solis become the first tennis players from Cigarroa to win the district title since Homer Jimenez and Kike Beltran did back in 1985, a year after the school opened.

Heading into the tournament the Toro duo were the No. 2 seed but that did not deter them and they took down the No. 1 seed from Mission Veterans in Edwardo Garcia and William Garza.

Gutierrez and Solis came in hot to the tournament and in the championship game beat Garcia and Garza 6-2, 6-1 to punch their ticket to San Antonio.

sports@lmtonline.com

Twitter: @claralmtsports

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times

1K+

Followers

564

Posts

255K+

Views

Follow Laredo Morning Times and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KCBD

Texas Tech’s wool judging team wins second consecutive title

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources has another trophy to add to its case, with the Wool Judging Team claiming its second straight national championship this week in Houston. Texas Tech sent two teams to the competition in Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Cigarroa’s Vega first girl to qualify for regional golf tournament

Cigarroa golfer Annette Vega has only been playing golf three years. She picked up a golf club as a freshman and in three years has left a long-lasting legacy. Vega finished in second place at the District 30-5A tournament at Howling Trails Golf Course in Mission this past week and according to head coach Armando Garcia, Vega becomes the first female Cigarroa golfer to qualify to regionals, making school history. "Annette is a great student of the game and a pleasure to coach," Garcia said. "She pushes herself every day to get better and spends...
GOLF
Laredo Morning Times

United, Alexander take home district tennis titles

Alexander and United took home the team title at the District 30-6A tennis tournament that was held in Laredo this weekend. The Alexander girls won the district championship with 36.5 points while United took second with 32.5 to edge out Del Rio with 32 points. Fourth place went to United South (20) followed by Eagle Pass (12), Nixon (2) and LBJ (1.5). "We are really proud of the girls for playing so well in the district tournament," Alexander head coach Eddie Cuellar said. "Everyone contributed to this win. They set the goal at the beginning of the year to...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

Martinez ‘blessed’ to be South’s new basketball coach

It was going to take the right circumstance for Jorge Martinez to become a head basketball coach again. He was happy being an assistant coach with the Nixon Mustangs, helping them win a share of the District 30-6A title and a regional quarterfinals berth this past season. But when the United South head coaching job opened this offseason, he felt compelled to apply. "Being at Nixon the past two years gave me the itch again to be a head coach again," Martinez said. "There's great kids at (United) South. I just felt it was a good situation that...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Look fastball, adjust: United’s approach leads to 2 big home runs, win over Alexander

When Texas A&M International University started recruiting Alexander righty Emir Encalada, his ability to pound the strike zone with his fastball was a huge focus for the Dustdevils. "The ability to move the fastball around the strike zone," TAMIU head coach Philip Middleton said of Encalada. "Strikeouts are king and he has the ability to strike hitters out, so that's something we look for in amateur pitchers, young pitchers - can they strike people out? And you're not going to strike people out if you're not in the strike zone." Friday night in Alexander's matchup with rival United,...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
564
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy