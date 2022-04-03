Cigarroa boys’ doubles wins team’s first district title since 1985

Senior Mark Gutierrez and junior Lethan Solis became the boys’ doubles District 30-5A champions and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on April 12-13. (Courtesy /Cigarroa Tennis)

Cigarroa tennis has made strides under coach Josue Montoya and the program just took another step in the right direction. Last year the team earned a regional berth. This past week senior Mark Gutierrez and junior Lethan Solis became the boys’ doubles District 30-5A champions and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on April 12-13.

“Lethan and Mark have been hardworking and competitive since Day 1,” Montoya said. “This past summer they set a goal to qualify for regionals. Their hard work, determination and competitive spirit has resulted in a District Championship. Lethan is a multi-sport athlete who plays QB in the fall for the Toros. Mark was a multi-sport athlete who began playing tennis late in his junior year. I was impressed by the way they remained calm and in control during district tournament play, they never lost the lead throughout the whole tournament. I have to say they were laser focused on winning that day. Lethan and Mark are well raised young men who embody The Pride of South Laredo.”

Gutierrez and Solis become the first tennis players from Cigarroa to win the district title since Homer Jimenez and Kike Beltran did back in 1985, a year after the school opened.

Heading into the tournament the Toro duo were the No. 2 seed but that did not deter them and they took down the No. 1 seed from Mission Veterans in Edwardo Garcia and William Garza.

Gutierrez and Solis came in hot to the tournament and in the championship game beat Garcia and Garza 6-2, 6-1 to punch their ticket to San Antonio.

