ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marmora, NJ

One Person Killed, Two Injured in Marmora, NJ, Crash

By Chris Coleman
Beach Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say one person was killed and two were injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marmora, Cape May County. The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company says the accident happened around 1:15 PM on...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed and another person critically injured Tuesday in a crash involving a vehicle and a lawn mower. According to the Pulaski Police Department, officers were called to Lee Highway and Northwood Drive for a crash around 8:16 p.m. Officers found a man and...
PULASKI, VA
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Marmora, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Cars
Cape May County, NJ
Accidents
Cape May County, NJ
Crime & Safety
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Person#Traffic Accident#Church
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
WIS-TV

One dead, two injured in Lexington Co., three-vehicle crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Lexington County. The crash happened on SC-6 near Corley Mill Road on Friday around 6:45 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol. A Honda Civic was traveling east on SC-6 when it...
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS DFW

Family wants answers after Dallas woman’s body left outside overnight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Green spent the night of New Year’s Eve sitting in the rain watching over his sister Murlene’s body. Murlene Green (credit: CBS 11 News) “I had to do what I had to do,” he explained. Murlene’s son, Damon, found her at home at 8 o’clock that evening. “I can’t tell if she’s breathing or not,” he told 911. “No, she’s not. Oh my God.” Paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue tried to resuscitate her, but couldn’t. Dallas police investigated, but found no sign of foul play. When they all left, a neighbor’s pictures show Murlene’s body was left behind, lying on...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Los Angeles

Shooting at Party in Oxnard Kills One, Injures Two Others

Officials are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing one man and injuring two other people at a party in Oxnard on Saturday. The party, and shooting, took place at an abandoned business along Saviers Road. It is not yet clear whether the owners of the property were aware of the party occurring.
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy