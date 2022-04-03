ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

11 people injured and one killed in shooting at Saturday night concert in southern Dallas, according to police

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Police said at least 11 people were shot and one person was killed in a Saturday night shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas. Dallas police officers said they responded to a shooting call at 5050 Cleveland Road in southern Dallas at approximately 12:13 a.m. on...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Wfaa
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy