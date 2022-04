After defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four on Saturday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are onto the National Championship in the first year under head coach Hubert Davis. It was a back-and-forth contest throughout, and Duke led 37-34 at halftime. But after a 47-40 advantage in the second half, it was the Tar Heels that escaped with a tight 81-77 victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO