ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Dorothy Kinsel named winner of 2022 Jefferson Award

By David Gomez Jr.
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jK2LA_0eyB9eJw00
2022 Jefferson Award Winner Dorothy Kinsel (sitting) of the Woman's Club of Cotulla is awarded $1,500 dollars with members of the club and her family. (David Gomez Jr. /Laredo Morning Times)

The Laredo Area Heroes 2022 Jefferson Awards for Public Service took place at the IBC Annex on March 31 to honor the community’s hard-working volunteers.

The nominees were: Nydia Martinez Valdez of the Alzheimer’s Association San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, Juanita Ross for the Bethany House of Laredo, Jose Luis Gutierrez for the South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America, Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa for Cultivarte Laredo, Orlando Zepeda of the Imaginarium of South Texas, Leticia Rios Spillane from the Junior Achievement of Laredo, John Kilburn of the Laredo Rotary Club, Guillermo “Memo” Benavides of the Literacy Volunteers of Laredo, Fernando F. Zuniga III from Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center, Carlos Salinas of Volunteers Serving the Need, Dorothy Kinsel of the Woman’s Club of Cotulla, and Carolyn Schmies from the Women’s City Club of Laredo.

The ceremony roughly commenced at 7:30 p.m. when opening remarks were made by Laredo Area Community Foundation President Tina Cerda and then a welcome by LACF Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing Gabriel Castillo.

Laredo Morning Times Publisher William Green was in attendance as he took the podium to speak about the importance of volunteerism.

The 2021 Jefferson Award Winner Diana Farias could not make it to the ceremony, but her daughter Susie Farias spoke on her behalf.

“Please look around you and you will see Laredo’s volunteers, Laredo’s finest, and Laredo’s best,” Susie said in a speech written by Diana preceding the event. “A special group that makes Laredo so unique because of people such as yourselves that love and care for Laredo.

“Congratulations to all of you and best wishes.”

The evening continued with past LACF President Keith W. Franklin to announce the nominees and award them an elegant, but small, glass trophy in acknowledgment by the LACF.

“All of you are winners, of course, of the volunteer of the year for your own respective organizations, and as Tina (Cerda) said, they had the arduous task of trying to pick one of you as the best volunteer,” Keith W. Franklin said.

With a little more than a minute long bio of each volunteer, they were all called one by one to accept their award, take a photo and sit back down. This was due to a small stage where all the winners would be cramped by the sixth volunteer if they were to stay standing.

Ultimately, Dorothy Kinsel with the Woman’s Club of Cotulla was awarded the grand prize of $1,500 toward her club as she was selected as this year's Jefferson Award Winner.

“She was born at the start of the Great Depression, was a teenager during WWII, made passing reference to the seven-year drought,” Keith said. “It’s not that she’s had obstacles, it’s that nothing stops her.”

The first person to receive their glass award was Nydia Martinez Valdez. Valdez’s family moved back to Laredo to care for her father, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She stepped out of her own world and into advocacy work with the Laredo Alzheimer’s Support group.

“While her dad’s journey ended in 2008, Nydia has remained instrumental in the group and initiated the first Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Laredo in 2016,” Franklin said as he read her bio. “Today it remains one of the most successful walks in Texas.”

Of the Bethany House, Juanita Ross as kitchen supervisor continued to feed those that needed it most. Especially through the pandemic to where she gave, and continues to make, as many as 1,000 meals a day.

Third on the list of 12, Jose Luis Gutierrez is a dedicated associate regional director of the Colonias Project of the Central Rio Grande A&M system.

“In his free time, Joe has dedicated 25 years to the Boy Scouts of America,” Franklin said. “He has guided many young men through the scout ranks and is the proud father of three Eagle Scouts himself; scouting’s highest rank.”

Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa with Cultivarte Laredo would go on up to the stage to receive her glass trophy.

“She started a relief fund for local artists struggling under the (stress) of the pandemic,” Keith said. “Also launched Laredo Contra COVID on Facebook which provided desperately needed information in those early frightening days of the pandemic.”

Orlando Zepeda of the Imaginarium of South Texas was up next.

“As an engineer, he led the Imaginarium staff through transition to online activities during the COVID restrictions, and now he is facilitating the transition of the Imaginarium to their new home at Laredo College.”

“‘God has given me these gifts, therefore, I must use them,’” Keith quoted a motto that Leticia Rios Spellane lives her life by.

As a Junior Achievement volunteer, she teaches the Heroes program at local high schools. There was a moment in her life where she ran into her vice principal during one of her vocations, she turned to a life of teaching where she is a tenured professor at Laredo College.

John Kilburn of the Laredo Rotary Club followed.

In 2004, he accepted a position at Texas A&M International University and since then has been a part of 15 non-profit organizations.

“Professionally, he has greatly impacted TAMIU, and South Texas, with his grant outreach and research efforts, and he will literally go anywhere in the world to talk about Laredo, South Texas, and our unique bicultural world,” Keith said.

Guillermo “Memo” Benavides represented the Literacy Volunteers of Laredo. A few of his accomplishments are those of a rancher and another that stands is the first Hispanic to chair the McDonald Observatory Board of Visitors.

“Memo brings his extensive experience to the Literacy Volunteers of Laredo and has been instrumental to bring substantial funding to enable LVL to continue to change the world with literacy,” Keith said.

Ruthe B. Cowl’s current president Fernando F. Zuniga III, has impacted, and continues to impact the community.

“Each February, during our recognized Washington's Birthday Celebrations, you should think of Nando,” Keith said. “A founder of the WBCA Jalapeno Festival, he’s portrayed George Washington, was president of the WBCA and a past president of the Caballeros de la Republica; in short, he is Mr. February.”

Carlos Salinas with Volunteers Serving the Need hears many needs of the community at large as a leader in local media.

“He has participated with countless bucket brigades, annual fundraising campaigns, collection drives,” Keith said. “As a Rotarian, he took the slogan ‘serving above self’ to heart and has given boundless to the community with boundless sweat equity.”

Finally, Carolyn Schmies of the Women’s City Club of Laredo, came to Laredo nearly 30 years ago to work for General Motors in Nuevo Laredo, she has been a first in many of what South Texas has to offer. She currently serves as the recording secretary for the WCCL for the second time has a continued affection for them as a diverse organization.

“The first woman and first African American on the executive team of GM’s Mexican Operations,” Keith said. “She broke the ceiling when it didn’t even have a name.”

editorial@lmtonline.com

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times

1K+

Followers

563

Posts

255K+

Views

Follow Laredo Morning Times and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Veterinarian Convicted of Murdering Her Husband to be Featured on National TV Show

SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and dumping his body in a stock tank outside of San Angelo will be speaking publicly for the first time this Friday during an episode of the TV show 20/20 on ABC. The show will tell the story of husband and wife; Michael Severance and Wendi Mae Davidson. Michael was born in Maine but left to join the Air Force. During his time he served five tours and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his tours of duty he was sent to West Texas where he served  at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Wendi was born in and raised…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Benavides, TX
City
Cotulla, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Ross, TX
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
Society
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana Ross
Person
George Washington
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
Laredo Morning Times

Seven inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame

Before ending Women's History Month, seven Laredo women were recognized into the Laredo Commission for Women 2022 Women's Hall of Fame on Sunday, March 28. The event was held in the San Agustin Ballroom of La Posada Hotel. And attendees were dressed in their Sunday's best, like an Oscars red carpet ceremony. Sister Rosemary Welsh, a Laredo Commission for Women founding member, started the ceremony with a moment of silence for Ukraine. Honorees inducted included Tricia Cortez, as part of her role in civic leadership and public service; Lula Morales, a business professional with her work in...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Jefferson Award#The Laredo Area Heroes#South Texas Chapter#The Laredo Rotary Club#Lacf#Corporate Marketing
Laredo Morning Times

New international bridge will bring economic vitality to the county and city

As the presidential permit is being worked on to approve the construction of the new international Bridge 4/5 - as it would be the fourth from Nuevo Laredo to Laredo and the fifth bridge that the Webb County has - local leaders state that the project would bring a major positive economic impact. As the bridge is being planned to be created in the southern area of the county close to the cities of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo, leaders expect tremendous economic growth for that area of the county and also for new businesses to be established as...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

DA Alaniz donates to Voz de Niños

Webb County District Attorney Isidro R. “Chilo” Alaniz donated $10,000 to Voz de Niños on Tuesday. Voz de Niños is a local nonprofit organization that works with abused and neglected children. Their volunteers become mentors/advocates and are a positive figure in the child’s life while in foster care, the District Attorney’s Office said.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
News Break
Politics
Laredo Morning Times

Here's how much more money young men make than women in Laredo

In 22 of 250 U.S. metropolitan areas, women under the age of 30 earn the same amount of money or more as men under the age of 30, according to new Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data. While women in the United States continue to earn less than...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
563
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy