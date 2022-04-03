Bulldogs advance once again

Bailey Medina and the Alexander Bulldogs punched their ticket to the regional semifinals with a 2-1 win over Del Rio on Friday. (Thomas Lott /Laredo Morning Times)

The Bulldogs can break out their dance moves once again.

Alexander is going back to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season after locking down and pulling away from Del Rio in the Regional Quarterfinal at Alamo Stadium.

The Bulldogs ratcheted up their efforts on offense and defense and withstood the loss of Carlo Fernandez de Juaregui to an ankle injury on the way to a 2-1 victory.

The final minutes were an extended celebration. With the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the 78th minute, fans knew it would take nothing short of an all-time collapse to keep them from the win.

Coach Daniel Hermosillo provided his own exclamation point, running into the team and saying how proud he was.

“I’m happy for the kids because they battled through injuries and a lot of adversity,” Hermosillo said. “We’re so blessed to have a group of kids who wanted it so bad. All the credit goes to them.”

This program has made postseason success something of an early tradition.

It was this time last year when Alexander beat Del Rio in the same round. That Bulldog team went on to lose to San Antonio Lee, but the near future was irrelevant in the game’s immediate aftermath.

“That’s why we work so hard. For them to have this opportunity to go to the regional tournament and to compete,” Hermosillo said. “It shows their discipline from when we started.”

Hector Canales scored the opening goal. It came off a corner kick header in the 14th minute.

“In the first games, he didn’t finish, but now I’m so happy he was able to score,” Hermosillo said.

Few more highlight plays were made, but the game never lost its interest factor.

Patricio Basurto made a stout defensive play, sending the ball away as it was mere inches from crossing the goal line.

Emiliano Castellanos created several good opportunities.

Finally, the player who has made his name this playoffs, Fernando Soldevilla, ended the game with yet another goal.

Soldevilla has scored seven goals in three playoff games. He only scored three in 27 previous games.

“We’re so blessed to see Fernando step up in the playoffs,” Hermosillo said. “He just took off.”

Alexander will return to San Antonio for its fourth-round game against San Antonio Reagan. The Rattlers (19-3-3, 13-0-3) defeated Smithson Valley 3-1.

The District 28-6A champs will be Alexander’s toughest opponent yet.

The game is scheduled to be held April 8 at 5 p.m. at Blossom Athletic Center.

