ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liverpool promoted to WSL after clinching Championship title

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title with victory over second-placed Bristol City. They clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate. Matt Beard's side return to the top flight...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Beth England and Sam Kerr score doubles as Chelsea hit five past Reading to stay top of the Women's Super League... but Arsenal deliver their own five-star display to maintain the pressure on the Blues

Beth England and Sam Kerr each netted braces as Chelsea returned to the Women's Super League summit with a 5-0 victory over Reading at Kingsmeadow. Strikes from Jessie Fleming and England just before and shortly after the break put the hosts two goals up, and Kerr then scored twice from close range, in the 66th and 77th minutes. England subsequently completed the rout with a penalty in stoppage time.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Karen Carney
Person
Katie Stengel
Person
Matt Beard
Person
Niamh Fahey
Person
Abi Harrison
Person
Jasmine Matthews
Person
Claire Rafferty
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arsenal, Chelsea both win big as WSL title race hots up

LEICESTER, England, April 3(Reuters) - Chelsea and Arsenal both enjoyed resounding 5-0 wins in the Women's Super League on Sunday as the Blues regained their two-point lead at the top of the table by thrashing Reading after Arsenal hammered Leicester City earlier in the day. Sam Kerr and Bethany England...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsl#Reds#London City Lionesses#The Women S Super League#Aggie Beever Jones
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

Tour Championship: John Higgins to face Neil Robertson in Llandudno final

John Higgins will face defending champion Neil Robertson in the Tour Championship final in Llandudno. Four-time World champion Higgins beat Luca Brecel 10-7 after the Belgian took a 3-0 lead in the afternoon session and came back from 7-4 down to level the match at 7-7 in the evening. The...
GOLF
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
SB Nation

Opinion: Manchester City v Liverpool Isn’t the Title Decider Everyone Thinks It Is

According to an article on the BBC, next Sunday’s big match is the title decider. Whoever wins it will win the league, apparently. But, while there’s not doubt that the victor next week, if there is one, will have a huge psychological as well as points advantage, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will go on and win the title. And next week’s encounter will definitely not crown either team champions, regardless of what the media says.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Lydia Thompson’s hat-trick completes England’s 12-try thrashing of Italy

Twenty and counting. England rang the changes in Parma after their emphatic win in Edinburgh but the result was the same, Simon Middleton’s side scoring 12 tries for that 20th successive victory. France had looked mightily impressive on Saturday and they are the only side that can live with England. Their meeting with the Red Roses at the end of the month is certain to decide the destiny of this year’s Women’s Six Nations.
WORLD
Reuters

Rhythmic gymnastics-Israel's Olympic champion Ashram retires aged 22

April 5 (Reuters) - Israel's Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Linoy Ashram has announced her retirement at the age of 22, adding that she will be taking up a coaching role. Ashram won the individual all-around gold in Tokyo last year to break a Russian stranglehold on the Olympic title that...
WORLD
BBC

Women's World Cup final: Australia outclass England to take title

Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46 England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64 Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup. The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their...
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ruthless England thrash Italy

That's all from us today - thanks for joining our coverage. England make it two wins from two, having scored 21 tries in the process. You can read our full match report from their comfortable victory over Italy here. Next up for the defending champions is Wales. Join us then...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy