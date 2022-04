The state of Maryland has always been a key recruiting area for Penn State over the years, and now it has the top player from the state as a member of its Class of 2022. Kevin Winston Jr. was named the DC Touchdown Club’s Maryland high school player of the year. Winston had previously been named the state’s defensive player of the year by The Washington Post. He is scheduled to join Penn State over the summer after not being one of the early enrollees this spring. Winston Jr. will be honored by the DC Touchdown Club at an awards banquet later...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO