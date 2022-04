The New York Yankees have a new TV analyst on YES Network for the 2022 season, and it is a name that could make things awkward for some players. Carlos Beltran joined YES as a part-time game analyst in the offseason. Beltran is a former Yankee, but was also singled out as one of the key figures behind the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Considering it was those Astros who defeated the Yankees in the ALCS that year, the association raised some awkward questions.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO