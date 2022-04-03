ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhasset, NY

Manhasset man welcomes extended family that fled Ukraine

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doRqt_0eyAw54J00

A Long Island man welcomed into his home family members who were forced to flee Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Alex Golubenko brought his sister and his 10-year-old nephew into his Manhasset home with guest visas. The two are only set to stay for six months but hope to get an extension.

"They're happy. They are safe," Golubenko told News 12 Long Island on Sunday.

Golubenko's brother-in-law stayed behind in Ukraine to fight against Russian troops. His sister says she's worried for her husband.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

"She's very afraid for her husband. He's doing his duty, staying behind in defense forces," Golubenko said as he translated for his sister.

Golubenko's nephew is traumatized by the war and knowing he had to say goodbye to his dad.

"He's very sad that his father stayed there," he said.

News that the Russian forces pulled back in some areas of Ukraine on Sunday gave them a little hope. For now, all they can do is to send help.

Golubenko, who is also orginally from Ukraine, said the outpouring of support from his doctor friends and the Manhasset community has been overwhelming. He helped raise $175,000 to buy and deliver medical supplies for hospitals in Ukraine.

Full interview with Alex Golubenko, his sister Elena and her son, Nikita

“All the money we receive, 100% with no fees, goes exactly to National Cancer Institute of Ukraine and the children's hospital in Kyiv,” Golubenko said.

Golubenko hopes to continue his fundraising efforts while trying to find a way to keep his sister and nephew in the United States.

His nephew will start school at Shelter Rock Elementary in Manhasset on Tuesday.

If you want to donate to his fundraiser, visit HelpFreeUkraine.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcl6W_0eyAw54J00
Elena and her 10-year-old son Nikita are refugees from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhasset, NY
Government
City
Manhasset, NY
Manhasset, NY
Society
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extended Family#Visas#Refugees#Russian
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy