Manhasset man welcomes extended family that fled Ukraine

A Long Island man welcomed into his home family members who were forced to flee Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Alex Golubenko brought his sister and his 10-year-old nephew into his Manhasset home with guest visas. The two are only set to stay for six months but hope to get an extension.

"They're happy. They are safe," Golubenko told News 12 Long Island on Sunday.

Golubenko's brother-in-law stayed behind in Ukraine to fight against Russian troops. His sister says she's worried for her husband.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

"She's very afraid for her husband. He's doing his duty, staying behind in defense forces," Golubenko said as he translated for his sister.

Golubenko's nephew is traumatized by the war and knowing he had to say goodbye to his dad.

"He's very sad that his father stayed there," he said.

News that the Russian forces pulled back in some areas of Ukraine on Sunday gave them a little hope. For now, all they can do is to send help.

Golubenko, who is also orginally from Ukraine, said the outpouring of support from his doctor friends and the Manhasset community has been overwhelming. He helped raise $175,000 to buy and deliver medical supplies for hospitals in Ukraine.

Full interview with Alex Golubenko, his sister Elena and her son, Nikita

“All the money we receive, 100% with no fees, goes exactly to National Cancer Institute of Ukraine and the children's hospital in Kyiv,” Golubenko said.

Golubenko hopes to continue his fundraising efforts while trying to find a way to keep his sister and nephew in the United States.

His nephew will start school at Shelter Rock Elementary in Manhasset on Tuesday.

If you want to donate to his fundraiser, visit HelpFreeUkraine.com .

Elena and her 10-year-old son Nikita are refugees from Kyiv, Ukraine.