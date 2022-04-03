ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mia Goth Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Shia LaBeouf

By Emlyn Travis
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShia LaBeouf and Mia Goth recently welcomed their first child together, E! News has learned. The new parents were spotted pushing a baby stroller in the Los Angeles area Friday, April 1, according to multiple outlets. While the notoriously private couple never publicly announced their pregnancy, Goth and her...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago

77K+

Followers

55K+

Posts

22M+

Views

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Twilight Actress Ashley Greene is Pregnant With Her First Child

Ashley Greene—or Alice Cullen, to Twilight fans—is expecting her first child. The actress announced the happy news on Instagram today, sharing three black-and-white snaps of herself and husband Paul Khoury holding their sonogram photo. "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Jackie Cruz gives birth to twins

Jackie Cruz has given birth to twins. The former ‘Orange is the New Black’ star revealed in December she and husband Fernando Garcia were expecting a boy and a girl and on Wednesday (23.03.22), she confirmed the “healthy and beautiful” babies have arrived. Jackie shared a...
CELEBRITIES
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Labeouf
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Shia Labeouf
Person
Mia Goth
HollywoodLife

Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Kiss In Rare PDA Photo On Instagram

The power couple, who have been dating for less than a year, shared a romantic kiss while dressed to the nines for a fancy occasion. Ant Anstead, 42, and Renee Zellweger, 52, are so in love. The celebrity couple packed on the PDA in a sweet snapshot that the British TV personality posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. They were both dressed in fancy attire while sharing a romantic kiss on the lips. Ant, who looked overjoyed to be kissing his gorgeous gal, wore a dark blue tuxedo, which matched the Oscar winner‘s stylish floral dress.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know About John Miller, Plus Her Past Romances

The ’13 Going On 30′ star has had an off and on relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller for nearly four years. Find out more about him and her past loves here!. Jennifer Garner, 49, has been a mainstay of the TV and movie worlds for over 20 years since getting her big break in the 2001 TV series Alias, after making her earliest appearances during the 90s. Other than her amazing acting abilities, Jennifer’s love life has also garnered much attention during her time in the spotlight. While she was most famously married to Ben Affleck for 13 years and shares three kids with The Tender Bar star, she’s since sparked a connection with businessman John Miller. Find out everything you need to know about John and Jennifer’s past relationships here!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Appear To Have A Tense Conversation While Out In LA: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted having a heated exchange in spite of their typically healthy co-parenting relationship. As Bennifer continues to thrive, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s relationship only seems to worsen. The two, who recently divorced after ten years of marriage, seemingly had anything but a peaceful Sunday afternoon as the two were spotted having a tense discussion in LA. The Tender Bar actor wore a red shirt and jeans as he puffed on a cigarette while the 13 Going On 30 star was dolled up in a multi-colored sweater and long denim skirt. Take a look at pics of the heated exchange here.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez's New Music Video Includes Intimate Footage of Her Cuddling in Bed With Ben Affleck

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez’s latest music video for her song, “Marry Me,” is possibly giving fans a hint that she and Ben Affleck are closer to a walk down the aisle than we think. The Tender Bar actor makes a cameo appearance that even includes a few intimate moments in bed together with Lopez. Longtime followers already know that this isn’t Affleck’s first time in one of J.Lo’s videos — nobody will ever forget their iconic 2002 video for “Jenny from the Block.” This time around, his moment in the spotlight with the pop star is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

Here's where Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley really stand following their recent breakup, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2022, starting with this off-and-on couple… Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have now been seen together practically every week since mid-February — when the news broke that they'd supposedly called it quits. On March 20, they were spied packing on the PDA at the Demetria Winery in Los Olivos, California. An onlooker told People magazine that they "seemed really happy" and were "very affectionate" with each other — they "kissed each other's heads" and she even sat in his lap at one point! Two days later, E! News reported that, according to a source, the actress and the professional football player are focusing on "rebuilding their relationship" — though their engagement remains off. "They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are. They haven't had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long," said the source, adding that the Emmy nominee and the NFL quarterback "aren't getting too far ahead of themselves," though things between them are "working out" and they're "very much enjoying this time together."
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
77K+
Followers
55K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy