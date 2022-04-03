ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco private school teacher accused of receiving child pornography

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMUJ7_0eyAZYwK00
Teacher charged: Barrett is accused of sending the images of himself to two 16-year-old boys and receiving similar images in return. (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — A teacher at a San Francisco private school is accused of receiving sexually explicit images from two minors in 2013, prosecutors said.

Charles Richard Barrett, 33, of San Francisco, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, Barrett is accused of sending the images of himself to two 16-year-old boys and requesting and receiving similar images in return.

Barrett is charged with receipt of child pornography and was ordered to be held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday, the release stated. He faces a prison sentence between five and 20 years if convicted, according to the Chronicle.

Prosecutors said that between December 2013 and February 2014, Barrett, who was 24, sent one of the boys sexually explicit images of himself through a text message, the Chronicle reported. The boy told Barrett that he was 16, but the teacher encouraged him to respond with his own images and the boy complied, sending nine photos, prosecutors said in the news release.

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed on Wednesday and unsealed on Friday, the conversation also included “salacious descriptions of the images that were exchanged.”

Barrett had similar text message exchanges with another 16-year-old in 2013, the complaint stated. According to prosecutors, Barrett encouraged the high school student to send him sexually explicit photos of himself and he received at least four photos.

The complaint against Barrett stemmed from an investigation into Barrett’s partner in June 2020, KPIX-TV reported. Federal agents obtained a computer in Barrett’s home that allegedly contained evidence that he communicated with two minors and received explicit images from them, according to the television station.

Barrett teaches at a private elementary and middle school, prosecutors said. The schools were not mentioned, and it was unclear whether Barrett was still employed or whether he was a teacher at the time of the text messages, the Chronicle reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WESH

Brevard Public Schools teacher arrested for child exploitation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Forty-year-old Joseph Komjathy is behind bars at the Brevard County jail charged with multiple counts related to child exploitation. Komjathy is a middle school teacher in Brevard County, but according to the sheriff's office, his arrest is connected to a case out of Indian River County.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Private Schools#Sfchronicle
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Newport Buzz

Former Rhode Island VFW Commander Charged with Stolen Valor, Faking Cancer to Defraud Charities, Identity Theft, and Wire Fraud

A Warwick woman who is alleged to have fraudulently claimed to be a wounded United States Marine Corps (USMC) veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and schemed to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in veteran benefits and charitable contributions, was arrested Monday by federal agents and made her initial appearance in federal court in Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WARWICK, RI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
60K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy