Interior Design

Starting from scratch, a Webb Park home is custom fit for coming together

By RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen designer David Coco chose the terracotta shade that covers the walls and crown molding in the dining room of this home in the Webb Park neighborhood, he was thinking of authentic Cajun cooking—crawfish étouffée, shrimp Creole and jambalaya, all of which share a similar shade. But he was also thinking...

#Art Nouveau#Togetherness#Antique#Cooking#Cajun#Creole#The Dixon Smith Interiors
China
