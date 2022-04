Nick Spaventa drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of 7th inning as Gloucester Tech defeated Timber Creek, 2-1, in Deptford. Drew Zieger scored the go-ahead run for the Cheetahs. He also singled and walked twice. Spaventa finished with a triple, single, and a run. He also pitched 2 2/3 innings striking out four.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO