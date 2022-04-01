ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifeguard Shortage Impacts 2022 Summer Pool Hours

 3 days ago

City of Omaha swimming pools will have a modified operating schedule for the 2022 summer season, due to a shortage of lifeguards. Recruitment of lifeguards will continue and as staffing numbers reach the necessary levels, pool operating schedules will be re-evaluated.

Five pools will be open for the whole season, June 6th through August 7th. Half of the remaining pools will run for the first half of the season, June 6th through July 7th. The other half will run for the second half of the season, July 8th through August

Closing dates for two pools, Elmwood and Deer Ridge will also be open on weekends only from August 7th through September 5th.

Below are the updated operating schedules. For the most current information on locations and operating hours, please visit: https://parks.cityofomaha.org/pools/locations-a-hours.

OUTDOOR POOL SEASON DATES

June 6th – August 7th (9 weeks)

Elkhorn

Hitchcock

Miller

Zorinsky

Elmwood*

June 6th – July 7th (5 weeks)

Lee Valley

Roanoke

Hanscom

Gallagher

Cryer

July 8th – August 7th (4 weeks)

Camelot

Oak Heights

Spring Lake

Karen

Deer Ridge*

*Also open weekends August 7th through September 5th.

Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha north of the mouth of the Platte River (also known as the Nebraska River). The nation's 40th-largest city, Omaha's 2019 estimated population was 478,192, compared to its 2010 census population of 408,958. It is the second-largest city in the Great Plains states (behind Oklahoma City), the second-largest city along the Missouri River (behind Kansas City, Missouri), and the seventh-largest city in the Midwest.

