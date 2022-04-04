ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston’s Noble Street Festival 2022

 2 days ago

April 3, 2022

Local Events

City of Anniston

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm join the Noble Street Festival. This event is hosted by the Noble Street Festival, Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama. Held in the Downtown Anniston Historic District. The Noble Street Festival returns in 2022 to celebrate the 20th year anniversary of Noble Street Festival and the Sunny King Criterium! The Sunny King Criterium brings a kaleidoscope of colors and whirl of action to Anniston with twenty exciting bicycle races in Downtown Anniston. Noble Street Festival boasts of “something for everyone”. With crowds of 8500-10,000+ it is guaranteed that the whole family will enjoy their time in Downtown Anniston on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Returning this year is the Sunny King Kid Zone with FREE rides for all ages. Within the action packed Kid Zone you will find Big Sam the Balloon Man, a mechanical bull, swings, spinning teacups, and more. In the heart of Noble Street Festival you will find the music stage with live music all day. The music stage lineup for 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks. The Downtown Throwdown Crossfit competition returns in 2022, along with the Wounded Warrior Way which is sponsored by Combat Park and Wounded Warrior Alabama. The city of Anniston expects to see the same number of vendors returning this year, allowing you to shop with 50+ food and craft vendors.

Anniston Police Department

The City of Anniston asks that you please be aware of Street Closures taking place on Saturday, April 9th, from 2:00 AM until 12:00 AM on Sunday, April 10th for the Noble Street Festival & Sunny King Criterium. The following streets will be closed during this time frame:

  • Noble Street from 9th Street to 12th Street.
  • Wilmer Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street.
  • Moore Avenue from 12th Street to 11th Street.
  • Gurnee Avenue from 10th Street to 11th Street.
  • 10th Street from Gurnee Avenue to Noble Street.
  • 12th Street from Moore Avenue to Wilmer Avenue.

In addition, starting at 6:00 PM on April 8th, the Anniston Police Department will begin barricading parking spots on Noble Street between 10th Street and 11th Street. This is in an effort to prevent cars being left on the street prior to the 2:00 AM road closures.

Any vehicles left within the closed areas WILL BE TOWED. Thus, please ensure you do not leave your car within the festival footprint area.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

