To the cutie who I caught following me

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago

This is for the beautiful lady with the flamingo jacket. Don't think you...

Comments / 2

American Patriot
2d ago

I'm followed all the time. Mostly because I'm a leader, but every once in awhile, people are actually going the same direction as I and I just happen to be a little ahead of them. Of course, if I happen to be attracted to one or more of them, my ego automatically shifts into "ya, they dig me" mode. Funny, the unattractive ones also going my way actually have lives of their own and most likely never even notice me🤔

hey coworker!

hey coworker!

I saw you in traffic on your way to work and i was on my way home. You are unmistakeable in looks and that made the next thing horrific; you going to town on your nose collecting boogers with your index finger and EATING THEM! Holy shit! I almost honked and pointed but I froze up and traffic started moving again.
there's no pill for assholes

there's no pill for assholes

"there's no pill for assholes" that was my 'ah ha' moment with my therapist this week. I'd been seeing her for a while, and I asked if there was a pill I could take to help with everything that's going on in the world.
Q106.5

A TikTok User Said ‘Maine Sucks’ And A Guy Had A Perfect Response

@ethanabitz Reply to @cheffrosty Yeah.. maine totally sucks 🙃 #mainecheck #mainetiktok #mainetok #maine ♬ Maine - Noah Kahan. I can't lie, TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis. It has made stars out of everyday ordinary people, just posting fun clips, and when someone recently made the comment "Or don't, because Maine sucks. Stop romanticizing this place," a guy named Ethan Abitz came back at him with the perfect answer, with a video called "Ode To Maine."
Sizzle Pie Philosopher

Sizzle Pie Philosopher

Saturday, January 15th, 2:45-3pm: Sizzle Pie on SW 10th & Burnside. I was pacing in front of the short end of Sizzle Pie on 10th, a 5'8" white chic in a gray or tan wool beanie, with thick dark tortoise shell glasses, chin length dark brown hair, a turquoise camo bomber jacket, a powder pink fleece scarf, and black pants: I remember so distinctly bcs it became a topic of our conversation. you, a 20-something black man a bit taller than me, thin, leaning against the wall, asked me if I smoked. I said no, but that I got asked that frequently and wondered why. you said it was in response to a certain fashion aesthetic. I'm sure I told you about my playlists. you talked about the racial envy of white men. then the acquaintance I was waiting to meet showed up and I had to go. I told you I really enjoyed talking with you, but neither of us were ready for the conversation to end. I so didn't want to stop listening to your remarkable thoughts. I can't believe I didn't even get your name. I've been thinking about your brain since. I asked a Sizzle Pie employee and they seemed to know who you were and said you hang out there sometimes. I left a note for you, but so many people work there, who knows if they still know where it is. I've checked a few times and haven't seen you. usually, I avoid people and just read, but I'd love to talk with you again: you're absolutely brilliant. ice cream? my treat.
Let Them Guess Cake

Let Them Guess Cake

Have you heard about the hip new Netflix game show starring Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day?. (Eric Garner said "I can't breathe" 11 times while face down on the...
Dating Apps SUCK

Dating Apps SUCK

All of them. Every one. They used to be cool, but now they SUCK. That said... hey Mercury, why not bring back the LoveLab? Now that was a cool dating site. I went on a ton of dates back in the day and made some meaningful relationships that are still around. It was local and easy to use and most importantly, it attracted cool people. Not sure if there was some legal risk or whatever for the Mercury ending the LoveLab, but I would love it if they brought it back!
Duly Noted

Duly Noted

That unsigned note you left on my car saying "it was an accident" was super helpful. I would have never of noticed the driver side door crushed in and broken window without that note.
The Rime of the Indoor Diner

The Rime of the Indoor Diner

No, we're not open for indoor dining. Do I know who is? Yeah, EVERYWHERE ELSE. It's not a tragedy that you can't access 1 restaurant out of thousands. If you complain to me about our beautiful patio, I will pretend I will pass it on to management, but I'm definitely never going to. I do not share the enthusiasm for all of you to bring your nasty asses into my work space. Don't care if you're vaxxed or not - NONE of you are free of Corona. I'm asking you PLEASE - ESPECIALLY if you are covered with Anti-Fascist arrows and BLM pins - not to expect me to match your excitement for more exposure to germs.
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Cop Accountability Group on the Ropes, Annoying Elk Drama, and Black Lives Matter Protesters Awarded $14M

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Are you ready...
