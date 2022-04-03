ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Madman' book unveils memories of Unabomber's former neighbor

Cover picture for the articleJamie Gehring begins her book by telling a story of when she was a little girl many years ago and a neighbor in the woods near Lincoln slowly approached her as she played outside. He’s somewhat disheveled, his clothes are in need of patching and his hair is unkempt....

Flathead Beacon

‘Ted K’ Brings Unabomber Back to Lincoln

Before the bombings, the bicycle rides, the desperate phone calls for money; before the disguises, the rifle shots at passing aircraft, and the brooding scenes of paranoia, rage, and destruction, the movie “Ted K” opens with white text rolling down the screen against a black background. The introduction...
MOVIES
Belgrade News

Montana-born film producer and crew revisit the Unabomber story in Lincoln

Matt Flanders clearly recalls the dramatic 1996 arrest of Ted Kaczynski — aka the Unabomber — in Lincoln, Mont., especially because it was an hour away from his hometown of Helena. The Unabomber saga was all the talk on national news, but being so close to the place the famous mail-bombing terrorist had been living for more than 20 years had an impact on Flanders. Two and half decades later, Flanders, who had moved from Montana to become a film producer in Los Angeles and New York, came across a script about Kaczynski’s time in Lincoln, and he was drawn to it.
LINCOLN, MT
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Names Kristina Schake Head of Global Communications

The Walt Disney Co. has found its next lead spokesperson. The company has hired Kristina Schake to lead global communications for the company as its executive vp, reporting to chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell.More from The Hollywood ReporterStreaming Subscriber Churn "Is Here to Stay," Deloitte Survey ForecastsDisney+ Sets South Africa, Middle East Launch Dates, PricesDisney Says Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill Should Be Repealed as Gov. DeSantis Signs It Into Law Schake most recently led the national COVID-19 vaccine education campaign for the Biden administration, and before that was global communications director for Instagram. Like Morrell and Disney’s last head of...
