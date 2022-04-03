West Pittston Cherry Blossom Princess contest announced

Gina Malsky, West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival entertainment chairperson, placed the sash on the 2021 Little Miss Cherry Blossom Princess, Aria Werner. Malsky and Werner will be on hand to crown the 2022 princess on April 30. Tony Callaio file photo | For Sunday Dispatch

WEST PITTSTON — It’s that time of the year was we shake off winter and look towards the spring. The 52 Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival is right around the corner and the festival committee is looking for contestants for the 2022 Little Miss Cherry Blossom princess.

The festival will be held on April 30 and May 1 on the riverbank next to the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge.

Gina Malsky, Cherry Blossom entertainment chair, announced the Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest would take place at the completion of the Cherry Blossom Parade stepping off at noon.

The contest is open to girls from the ages of five through eight from Greater Pittston. The committee is accepting the first 15 contestants. All contestants must ride in the parade.

All girls will be judged on talent, stage presence, interview response and overall participation during the contest on stage. Each contestant will have three-minutes to perform.

The 2021 Cherry Blossom princess is 9-year-old Aria Werner, who will be highlighted and take part in crowing the 2022 winner.

Werner is a competitive cheerleader with Cross Valley Cheer, Pittston. She has three dogs: Pongo, Kanga and Roux. Werner is interested in having a career as a veterinarian.

Contestants for the 2022 contest can call or email Gina Malsky at 570-332-7817 or missgina.dtwb@gmail.com. Applications can be found at all Wyoming Area Elementary Schools.

Submitted applications should include a 4” x 6” photo of the contestant and a brief biography.

Deadline is April 8.