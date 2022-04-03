ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

City of Pittston creates Neighborhood Action Team

By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyiu4_0eyA97TH00
The doorknob hangers will be placed throughout the City of Pittston as an initiative set out by Mayor Michael Lombardo. The QR code on the hanger can be used to connect with the city’s codes. Submitted photo

PITTSTON – The Neighborhood Action Team is an initiative set out by Mayor Michael Lombardo to help residents improve neighborhoods and the quality of life for those in the City of Pittston.

The Neighborhood Action Team conducts sweeps throughout the city looking for violations and giving residents time to make amends on those infractions.

“As a part of our revitalization strategy, we have the enforcement end through the code side, so we have the sweeps where we go out and identify issues and we give residents time to rectify those issues,” Lombardo said. “There’s no citation issued, unless it’s a flagrant, you don’t get a citation, you get time to cure whatever the issue is.”

Door hangers will be handed out by Cara Wengen and Mary Kroptavich, officials from the city, informing residents of the Neighborhood Action Team and the initiative of not only improvement of neighborhoods, but to remind homeowners of their obligation to maintain their properties in a code-compliant way.

There is a QR scan on the door hanger that will take you to all the codes (https://ecode360.com/PI3172) of the City of Pittston. If you have questions from blighted and condemned properties to curfews to dumpster info to vehicles and traffic and many, many more codes.

Mayor Lombardo’s goal is safe, clean, quality neighborhoods throughout the city with the help of the Neighborhood Action Team.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch

523

Followers

1K+

Posts

52K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittston, PA
Government
City
Pittston, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
FireRescue1

Pa. chief dies suddenly on shift

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — The community is mourning the sudden loss of Larksville Borough Fire Department Chief Engineer Jeff Williams. Williams, who has served as a firefighter for 34 years, went into a “cardiac-related incident” just after pulling up to the station for his shift, according to a release from the USFA.
LARKSVILLE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
Cars
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Still no agreement on closed Pittston bridge

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — According to the Times Leader, Luzerne County may use federal American Rescue funding towards the refurbishing or replacing of the Firefighters Memorial Bridge in Pittston. The county owned bridge has been closed since early august due to structural concerns. If the proposal goes through the...
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Bridge repair to cause exit closure on I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Next week, bridge repair will force a closure of the exit ramp from Interstate 81 to the South Cross Valley Expressway. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, PennDOT will close Exit 164 on Interstate 81 north. This is the exit to Route 29 (South Cross Valley Expressway). Traffic will be […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two new leaders named for Northumberland Co. jail

NORTHUMBERLAND CO. (WOLF) — Two new leaders were chosen as leaders for the Northumberland County Prison as Warden Bruce Kovach will retire on Friday, April 1st. Officials with the Northumberland County Commissioner's Office stated that the county's prison board named Deputy Warden Jim Smink acting warden and made a former Columbia County Prison correctional officer, Dave McCoy, deputy warden.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

523
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy