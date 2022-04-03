ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Unlimited Love” Has Its Moments but Doesn’t Live Up To Previous Works

By Peter Mclaughlin
Montclarion
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers returned from a five-year hiatus with their new album, “Unlimited Love.” While the work may be something special to die-hard fans, to the everyday listener it is nothing more than an average alternative album with a few more grooves than...

themontclarion.org

Outsider.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith Shares Touching Tribute Video to Late Friend Taylor Hawkins

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers adds his name in giving tribute after the death of friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Smith, who was a close friend of Hawkins, has shared a tribute video. Hawkins died on March 25 at 50 years old. Among the moments captured on the video include Smith and Hawkins together during some shared tours with Foo Fighters and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
MUSIC
The Independent

New this week: Red Hot Chili Peppers and 'Apollo 10½'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Richard Linklater returns to animation with “Apollo 10½,” which comes to Netflix on Friday, April 1. But this is no “Waking Life” or “A Scanner Darkly,” though parts do use the rotoscoping technology he used in those films. It’s about being a kid in Houston during the summer of the Apollo 11 Moon landing and is loosely based on Linklater’s own childhood. Glen Powell and Zachary Levi voice men of NASA, while newcomer Milo Coy takes on the...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Robert Plant reflects on Led Zeppelin’s rock’n’roll excess: ‘A lot of it is incredible exaggeration’

Robert Plant has opened up about the legendary excess of Led Zeppelin. The frontman of the rock band shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.When asked to reflect on the group’s reputation for “unbridled rock’n’roll hedonism” he answered honestly that it was “very tough to be a part of”.“The intensity and the momentum of what we were experiencing, and the lack of structure, was very difficult,” Plant said. He explained that the media’s portrayal of their lifestyle was so far removed from the reality of the situation that the best thing to do...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Paul McCartney, 'Rolling Stones' Feud Over? Keith Richards Reveals the Truth

Over the past decades, fans have been choosing their sides between Beatles and The Rolling Stones as it seemed like they have a "beef" throughout their years-long career. However, Keith Richard sets the record straight in the latest interview, saying the matter was already resolved. According to Variety, Paul McCartney...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
MUSIC

