1 dead in early morning fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released the preliminary results of the autopsies that were done on a pregnant woman and her young son on Tuesday, March 15. Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark said the manner of death for Kaylen Johnson, 24, is homicide....
MALVERN, Ark. — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that they have identified a suspect in connection to the death of 18-year-old Daylan Ross, who was shot multiple times and found in a ditch last week. According to the press release, police held interviews with multiple witnesses...
Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
A detective with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida had just finished searching a missing woman’s home on Friday when he noticed something amiss with the green septic tank in the backyard. The bolts on the cover were loose, and dirt had been cleared away, according to the sheriff.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- It was shaping up to be a beautiful afternoon in Mid-City. The Mascar household was even preparing to celebrate a birthday. “I was yoga power walking on the Lafitte greenway,” said Leanne Mascar. That all came to a screeching halt around 1:30 in the afternoon...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29. Officers were called out around 12:30 a.m. on multiple “shots fired” calls at different locations, including Hearne Avenue and Essex Street, Waggoner Avenue between Hearne and Canal, and Greenwood Road between Albert L. Bicknell Drive and Heave Avenue. The calls are likely all related to the same event.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Three people were arrested on March 17 after a man was fatally shot at a gas station on Albert Pike in Hot Springs. In a press release, officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shooting at the gas station at 1306 Albert Pike around 9:40 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early morning residential fire in southwest Shreveport claimed the life of a disabled man and left his wife injured, according to the Shreveport Fire Department. The fire in the single-story home in the 8900 block of Melanie Lane was reported just after 2:30 A.M....
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A car crash has taken place on Highway 165 near the Skatetown skating rink. Traffic is expected to be backed up until the area is cleared. We will keep you updated if we receive more information.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
The 74-year-old man who reportedly rescued a drowning father while out on a cruise with his wife only to shoot him dead will not face charges, officials said. The 74-year-old shooter claims the victim become argumentative and threatened him. He said that he feared for his and his wife’s lives. The 29-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.
Comments / 0