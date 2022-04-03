Across US, faith groups mobilize to aid Ukrainian refugees

Our hearts, prayers and support are with the people of Ukraine. No one should suffer such violence and loss in what is supposed to be a civilized global society. We are doing the right thing in providing support for all we can help. But there is also an even greater tragedy occurring which we have seen played out repeatedly in the midst of human suffering and loss. That tragedy is the one of “racism” and we see its presence in the midst of this war. First, the incidents of African students residing in the Ukraine being denied departures even though they have been waiting as long as the Ukrainians. The reason given: Ukraine citizens first. The test of citizenship, the color of the skin of those seeking to leave. The Nigerian mother and her daughter who waited just as long as the White Ukraine mother should not have been denied exit because she was Black. The 1700 Black students in the Ukraine should not be denied exit because they are students or Black, when such tests have not applied to any Ukraines other than the men being required to report for military service between the ages of 18 and 60.

SOCIETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO