W. David Roberts was born on September 9, 1938, to Durward and Lois Rogers Roberts in Loveland, Iowa. He passed away on April 2, 2022, at age 83. Dave graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1956. Following graduation, he began a successful life-long career in the insurance industry and was also an active southwestern Iowa real estate investor.

MISSOURI VALLEY, IA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO