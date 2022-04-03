ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Milton Keynes: Murder arrest over stabbing of Joseph Tayaye

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cheltenham man, 19, charged with murder after mother found dead

A man has been charged with murder following the death of his mother. Zak O'Neill, 19, of Salamanca Road, Cheltenham, was arrested by police following the discovery of the body of Michelle O'Neill, 47. She was found by relatives at an address in Salamanca Road in the Whaddon area of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Ventura Police arrest stabbing-victim’s roommate for attempted murder

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The City of Ventura Police Department said on Saturday that officers arrested a 47-year-old Ventura resident for attempted murder charges. On Thursday, March 24, police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing on the 8700 block of Boise St where they found a victim who had three minor stab wounds to her neck, according to the police department.
VENTURA, CA
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police investigate report of man being raped in Exeter

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter during the early hours of Tuesday. Officers said the assault was believed to have taken place between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church. Police said a 20-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northwich toddler killer jailed for deadly attack

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a multi-storey fall" has been jailed for manslaughter. Brandon Heath, 22, attacked the girl at a house in Northwich while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Sixth man charged over death

A sixth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Mohammed Razgar, of Plane Avenue in Wigan, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Suspect arrested for attempted murder, allegedly stabbed girlfriend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend in a domestic violence incident on Thursday. When deputies reached the place of the incident at the 600 block of Water Street, the suspect, Rafael Salas, 30, had already fled. He was later located and taken into […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Kingswood: Woman, 23, charged with murder after ‘fantastic and beautiful’ man, 22, stabbed to death

A woman has been charged with murder after a “respected and loved” 22-year-old was stabbed to death in South Gloucestershire.Bradley Lewis died after suffering a single stab wound at a house in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, near Bristol, on Friday night.Abigail White, 23, of Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood, has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police confirmed the victim and suspect were known to each other.The family of Mr Lewis paid tribute to “our wonderful, much-loved son Bradley, taken from us too early”.Mr Lewis was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to a semi-detached property at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ilford murder: Arrests after man fatally stabbed

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in east London. Police received reports of a stabbed man, believed to be in his 30s, at a residential address in Springfield Drive, Ilford, at about 01:25 GMT on Saturday. He died at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Castlewellan: Child seen wandering alone in early hours found

A young girl seen wandering alone on Castlewellan's Main Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been found. The child was reported to have been seen at about 04:55 BST in the County Down town. Police issued an appeal after officers attended the scene and were unable to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

