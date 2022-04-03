ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies Fall at BU

University of Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, Mass. - The UConn women's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision on the road at Boston University on Saturday. The Huskies record is even at 7-7 on the season. "Another tough loss to a very strong BU team," stated Director of Tennis Glenn Marshall. "We played much better than some...

uconnhuskies.com

Stamford Advocate

UConn recruited Aliyah Boston. Now the South Carolina star is standing between the Huskies and an NCAA title

The drive from the UConn campus in Storrs to Worcester, Massachusetts can be done in just over an hour, give or take a few minutes of Massachusetts gridlock. For the folks who run the UConn women’s basketball program, the proximity was convenient a few years ago. It so happened that one of the best high school players in the country was honing her game at Worcester Academy as UConn was pursuing its next big recruiting catch.
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

UConn Women End Season With 64-49 Loss to South Carolina

South Carolina Women's Basketball Wins National Championship. The UConn women ended an unforgettable season by falling 64-49 to South Carolina in the NCAA championship game. Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title

Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory Sunday night that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games.Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies their first loss in 12 NCAA title games.With Staley calling the shots in a $5,000 letterman jacket, South Carolina took UConn to school on the boards and capped a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team in the country in The Associated Press poll. The Gamecocks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJBF

Lady Gamecocks over UConn for second NCAA title

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dawn Staley and South Carolina buttoned up on defense and won their second national championship, stifling UConn for a 64-49 victory that ended the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies […]
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Boston

BC, BU, And Northeastern Receiving Record Number Of College Applications

BOSTON (CBS) — Several local colleges and universities are seeing a record amount of applications, making a stressful process even worse. This week, colleges across the country make decisions on whether applicants are accepted, waitlisted, or deferred. It comes at a time when universities across the country are seeing record breaking application numbers. Take local colleges like Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern University. Each of those schools report the highest number of applications received during a single application period. Boston College received 41,000 applications. Boston University received 81,000 applications, up from 75,000 last year. If you take a closer look at Northeastern’s application...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

South Carolina beats UConn to win national championship

Destanni Henderson led the way for South Carolina, posting a game-high 26 points, adding four assists and three steals. Meanwhile, Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston had 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. Boston was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, averaging 17 points and 17 rebounds per game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Stamford Advocate

Editorial: ‘Still a remarkable season for the Huskies’

Thumbs up to the UConn women’s basketball team. It didn’t end the way they wanted, but it was still a remarkable season for the Huskies. Hit by injuries to many key players, UConn found a way to rebound and advance to a record 14th consecutive Final Four. The Huskies defeated No. 1 seed Stanford on their way to the championship game. Alas, South Carolina was too tall and too talented, and took home the title UConn had been aiming for. Still, there’s nothing to be ashamed of after another great season in Storrs. As for coach Geno Auriemma, an 11-1 record in title games is still pretty good.
STAMFORD, CT
WLTX.com

Woodley transferring to UMass

AMHERST, Mass. — TaQuan Woodley will continue his basketball career under Frank Martin's direction. Woodley is transferring to UMass to play for Martin who was introduced as the new head coach of the Minutemen this week. The 6-8 power forward played in 26 games for Carolina this past season,...
AMHERST, MA
Bangor Daily News

UMaine hockey’s Adam Dawe to play final season for rival UConn

University of Maine senior Adam Dawe, who played both center and wing during his four years with the Black Bears, will play for Hockey East rival UConn next season. He has another year of eligibility because the NCAA supplied all of its student-athletes with an eligibility waiver for the 2020-21 school year dominated by COVID-19.
ORONO, ME

