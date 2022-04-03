Huskies Fall at BU

Thumbs up to the UConn women’s basketball team. It didn’t end the way they wanted, but it was still a remarkable season for the Huskies. Hit by injuries to many key players, UConn found a way to rebound and advance to a record 14th consecutive Final Four. The Huskies defeated No. 1 seed Stanford on their way to the championship game. Alas, South Carolina was too tall and too talented, and took home the title UConn had been aiming for. Still, there’s nothing to be ashamed of after another great season in Storrs. As for coach Geno Auriemma, an 11-1 record in title games is still pretty good.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO