WATCH LIVE: Surrey Storm vs Severn Stars on Sky Sports' YouTube channel

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSurrey Storm are hosting Severn Stars at the Surrey Sports Park, with a first centre pass at...

The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations result, final score and reaction as hosts secure late victory

Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
BBC

Tour Championship: Neil Robertson beats Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 to reach final

Defending Champion Neil Robertson won the deciding frame of a high quality semi-final with Ronnie O'Sullivan to reach the Tour Championship final in Llandudno. Six-time World Champion O'Sullivan hit five centuries on his way to a 9-8 lead in a repeat of last year's final. However, Robertson won the final...
The US Sun

Trained firefighter Shaunagh Brown ready to deliver hammer blow to Italy Women’s Six Nations hopes on England return

TRAINED firefighter Shaunagh Brown is ready to deliver a hammer blow to Italy’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations hopes on her England return. The Red Roses prop, 32, hurled the hammer for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and is back in Simon Middleton’s starting line-up after not featuring in the 57-5 win away in Scotland in Round 1.
The Independent

Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Women’s Six Nations fixture online and on TV today

England take on Italy on Sunday in the second round of Women’s Six Nations fixtures as they look to continue their strong start to the competition.The reigning champions were away at Scotland for the first round of matches last weekend, and secured a thumping 57-5 victory as they put in a statement performance which will have unsettled their rivals. England are looking a record-extending 18th victory in the Women’s Six Nations.Minnows Italy, meanwhile, began the tournament with a difficult match against France which ended in a 39-6 defeat, in a match which was controlled by the French without them ever...
SkySports

Women's Six Nations

Italy 0-74 England: Lydia Thompson scores hat-trick as Red Roses seal 12-try rout of hosts in Women's Six Nations. Lydia Thompson grabbed a hat-trick and Emily Scarratt notched her 50th England try as the Red Roses cruised to a 74-0 victory over Italy in the TikTok Women's Six Nations. The...
SkySports

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United. Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance: Attendance57,553.
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
SB Nation

Bristol City Women 2, Liverpool Women 4 - Match Recap: Promotion, Baby!!

Liverpool: Fahey 13’, Harrison 39’, Stengel 59’, Kearns 79’. It’s done!! Two years of pushing and working have all lead up to this. Liverpool Women have secured their place back in the Women’s Super League where they belong. A phenomenal season culminated in a 4-2 win over their rivals, Bristol City, was finally enough to push them over the line with two more matches to go.
The Independent

The numbers behind Australia’s domination of women’s cricket

Australia continued their dominance of women’s cricket with a 71-run win against England in Sunday’s World Cup final.Alyssa Healy’s 170 set the platform for her side to add to the global Twenty20 title they already held, prompting BBC Radio 5 Live summariser Alex Hartley to describe them as “the best sporting team in the world”.Here, the PA news agency looks at their record and assesses the merits of that claim.Dominance in all formatsAn incredible amount of work, planning and effort over a long period of time culminated in the perfect way last night 🙌 Phenomenal team.Full story: https://t.co/p5pC49I1Ui #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/fSmcw9rQh7—...
The Independent

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BBC

Glamorgan Cricket: Aussie stars set to arrive

Glamorgan's Australian pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are set to arrive from international duties within the first two weeks of the season. Neser may even play in the opening match against Durham on April 7 if he has time to recover from his journey. It is hoped Labuschagne will...
