Outrage builds after Ukraine documents allege atrocities by retreating Russians

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) AP

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia faced a fresh wave of condemnation on Monday after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. Some Western leaders called for further sanctions in response, even as Moscow continued to press its offensive in the country’s east.

Germany’s defense minister suggested the European Union discuss a ban on Russian gas imports, but more senior officials indicated an immediate boycott was not possible — a sign that leaders could struggle in the short-term to ramp...