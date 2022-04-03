ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Demographics of Shelby County overdose deaths changing

By Kelly Roberts
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When many eyes were on the COVID-19 pandemic, another crisis continued to grow. Deaths from opioid and other drug overdoses have gone up since 2020. Some addiction recovery specialists are getting ready to offer more resources to people with addiction in the hardest-hit areas of Shelby...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Epigenetic convergence in the rising tide of opioid overdose deaths

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Increase in fatal drug overdoses across the United States driven by synthetic opioids before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC Health Alert Network. CDCHAN-00438. Available at: Increase in Fatal Drug Overdoses Across the United States Driven by Synthetic Opioids Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic. CDC Health Alert Network; 2020. https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2020/han00438.asp.
HEALTH
Austin Chronicle

Another Fentanyl Overdose Surge Overwhelms the County

On March 10, after a weekend of a dozen overdoses and three deaths from fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, public officials briefed the Travis County Commissioners Court in a work session. Chief Medical Examiner Keith Pinckard shared data showing that overdoses have been steadily rising in the county for the last three years, with a 38% increase in accidental deaths from 2019 to 2020, and another 20% increase in 2021. From 2020 to 2021, fentanyl deaths tripled, even as deaths from other drugs, like heroin, were decreasing. Heidi Abraham, deputy medical director at Austin-Travis County EMS, said paramedics are responding to around 30 opioid overdoses a day. "Fentanyl is still by far the biggest threat – what we're hearing from folks on the street is that everything is laced with fentanyl."
AUSTIN, TX
kmvt

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States. There were an estimated 105,000 drug overdose deaths in the 12-month period ending October 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During that period, about two-thirds of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Fentanyl poisoning: What you need to know

Doctors use the powerful synthetic opioid to treat patients with chronic severe pain or extreme pain following surgery. It’s a schedule II controlled substance that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Illicit fentanyl has now overtaken the illegal drug market, sold on the...
HEALTH
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Want to Report Bad Batches of Drugs to Health Officials

Last year, Victoria’s state coroner recommended the state roll out a service that would allow users to check the content of their drugs and alert health officials to toxic batches. It came after three people were killed in 2017 by a toxic batch of drugs being sold as MDMA in Melbourne. Now, the Victorian Greens are trying to write something similar into law.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Drug Addiction#Hepatitis C#Drugs#Ffun
The Conversation U.S.

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds. I am a sociologist who studies how the overdose crisis affects patient care. My research shows why these funds cannot come quickly enough for the communities poised to receive them. Opioid overdoses soared 28.5% to a record high of 100,306 in the 12 months ending in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

How do opioids affect the eyes?

One less well-known but potentially serious consequence of opioid use is damage to the eyes. Opioid use will also usually make a person’s pupils constrict. Opioids, which people sometimes call narcotics, are a class of drugs that occur naturally in the poppy plant and act on the brain to provide pain relief. They include prescription pain-relieving medications — such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine — and some illegal drugs, such as heroin.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Crash in Shelby County leaves 1 dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Shelby County Friday evening. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 8300 block of West State Road 44 just before 7 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found a Dodge Caravan and a Chevy pickup that crashed head-on. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WLOX

State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been described as “gas station heroin” - a drug that people of all ages can legally buy at the local convenience store. And while only a handful of people in Mississippi have gotten sick from using the substance in recent years, state health leaders are sounding the alarm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic stop earlier this week led to a man facing a multitude of charges, according to Jonesboro police. Trevor Poston, 41, was arrested on March 30 after he was stopped by police on Woodsprings Road. A probable cause affidavit said officers noticed the vehicle Poston...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Shelby County sees lowest COVID numbers since beginning of pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  The number of new COVID cases in Shelby County has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic began two years ago. Only eleven new cases were reported Monday and fewer than 100 COVID patients are currently being treated in Shelby County hospitals. About 800 were hospitalized just two and a half […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug and other charges. Amanda Louise Lavender, 32, of Kiron, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 59 on March 8th. Lavender was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving while License Denied or Revoked, Prohibited Acts, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Rear Lamps, and Failure to Use Safety Glass.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy