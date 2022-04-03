ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

SMDC offering Home Buyer’s Class

By KXLO manager
kxloradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Barta with Snowy Mountain Development Corporation was...

www.kxloradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

All-Cash Offers Give a U.S. Home Buyer a Fourfold Edge Over the Competition in a Bidding War

Plunking down cash for a property is a home buyer’s best strategy to beat out the competition in the U.S., according to a report Monday from Redfin. Indeed, an all-cash offer increased the odds of winning a bidding war by 334% last year, said the report, which was based on the analysis of thousands of offers written by Redfin agents for clients in 2021.
REAL ESTATE
Fox11online.com

Home Buyer & Seller Questions Answered

Real Estate Agent Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 joins Living with Amy talk answer some common buyer and seller questions about home buying. Watch for more information. To find out what your home is worth, visit staceyhennessey.com or you can reach Stacey by calling (920) 470-9692 or email her at stacey.hennessey121@gmail.com.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#In The Studio#Smdc#Home Buyer
pymnts

Home Depot, Lowe’s to Offer Virtual Home Improvement Workshops

Lowe’s and Home Depot are both set to offer virtual workshops on home improvement projects ranging from bathroom upgrades and lawn care, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (March 16). Per the report, the companies are both trying to keep hold of the pandemic quarantine-era penchant for home improvement. Both companies’ revenues...
TECHNOLOGY
domino

Home Buyers Are Willing to Pay More for Kitchens With These Features

Just because the real-estate industry is experiencing a booming seller’s market doesn’t mean you can’t still try and get the most bang for your buck. According to Zillow’s latest report, home buyers continue to demand a lot from their spaces in this new WFH world, like high-speed broadband connections and dedicated areas for an office. So much so, they’re willing to pay almost 4 percent more than the asking price of a place if it comes with certain updated features. Sellers who really want to take advantage of the low inventory and skyrocketing prices will want to make some key swaps in the kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy