Soccer

Prospective Chelsea owners give European Super League pledge

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago

LONDON — (AP) — The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club.

And it includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League.

The Ricketts family released an eight-point plan for Chelsea's future on Sunday, describing it as a "list of commitments that give fans a pivotal role in protecting" the club that has been put up for sale by its billionaire Russian owner, Roman Abramovich. Concerns have been raised by Chelsea supporters over the Ricketts' candidacy because of historic offensive comments by Joe Ricketts, the father of the Cubs' chairman.

The family has met with several Chelsea supporters' groups in recent days and set out its “commitments” based on their feedback.

Among its pledges, the Ricketts family said “we will never participate in a European Super League and always protect the integrity and heritage of Chelsea FC.”

Chelsea was one of 12 clubs to launch a European breakaway competition last year. It was abandoned within days by Chelsea and the five other English clubs involved.

The family also said it would “put diversity and inclusion” at the heart of the club, and “make no change to the club's name, badge and crest or Chelsea blue, without the consent of supporters."

Final submissions by bidders are due on April 11.

Abramovich has been forced to sell the reigning world and European champions after he was sanctioned in Britain and his assets were frozen as part of a crackdown on oligarchs following Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

Chelsea has won 21 trophies in 19 years of Abramovich's ownership, relying on his lavish investment to become one of Europe's most successful clubs.

