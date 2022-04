Consumers could see egg shortages within “a matter of weeks” unless retailers raise prices to cover rapidly increasing production costs, the industry body has warned.The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) said customers were likely to see shortages without urgent action. It predicted 10% to 15% of farmers could leave the industry, with many on the brink of bankruptcy due to the unprecedented rises in the cost of production.Farmers were losing money on every egg they produced due to feed cost increases, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which had added 25p to 30p per dozen.The tidal wave of cost increases...

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO