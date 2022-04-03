ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrow star Katie Cassidy reveals big career change for new movie

Cover picture for the articleArrow star Katie Cassidy will soon be making her feature film directorial debut, as she has been confirmed to be helming new comedy movie Daddy ISSUES. Cassidy is heavily involved in the project, as she has also written the script alongside Maria Bertrand and Meg McCaig and is lined up to...

epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
hypebeast.com

HBO Glitch Reportedly Revealed When Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Will Arrive on HBO Max

HBO may have accidentally revealed the HBO Max premiere date of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. According to reports, a technical glitch on the HBO Website — which has been fixed as of writing — stated that the Robert Pattinson-starring film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19 and will air on HBO on April 23. Deadline adds that the dates line up with WarnerMedia’s plan of releasing its films scheduled for 2022 and beyond to hit HBO Max 45 days after it premieres in cinemas; The Batman will supposedly arrive on streaming 46 days after its March 4 theatrical release in the US and Canada.
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Reacts to The Batman's Joker Reveal

This has to be the most grotesque Joker we've ever seen. After months of speculation and anticipation from the comic book film fandom, Warner Bros. Pictures finally released the deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Barry Keoghan as the Joker, and to say that it broke the internet is an understatement.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
Cinema Blend

Zack Snyder's Justice League: We Finally Have An Official Look At Wayne T. Carr's Green Lantern

Although Zack Snyder’s Justice League allowed the title filmmaker to deliver his vision of the epic superhero tale that differed significantly from what we got in theaters in 2017, there were still some elements that Snyder wasn’t able to throw into his final cut. For instance, rather than Martian Manhunter meeting with Bruce Wayne/Batman at the end of the story, that scene originally used John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, instead, played by Wayne T. Carr. With today marking the one-year year anniversary since Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max, we finally have an official look at Carr’s Green Lantern that Snyder previously showed off on his phone.
