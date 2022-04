Lotte Kopecky went into the Tour of Flanders with the weight of an entire nation's expectations on her shoulders. On Thursday, Kopecky told the press: "Belgium was already crazy, but they went nuts after my victory in Strade Bianche. But it's really nice. I feel the support from all the people much more. Even today, people supported me on the recon, which was nice."

