ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Seinfeld’s’ Estelle Harris dies at 93

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian and actress Estelle Harris died on Saturday of natural causes...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estelle Harris
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

KeKe Palmer slammed for April Fools' pregnancy joke: 'This ain't it'

Danger, danger. Keke Palmer is in hot water. The 28-year-old actor and media personality received backlash from her fans and followers when she joked about being pregnant on April Fools' Day, a joke widely characterized as being inappropriate. Palmer's prank started when she shared a mirror selfie of herself holding...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Scoey Mitchell Dies: TV’s ‘Barefoot In The Park’ Actor, Comedian Was 92

Click here to read the full article. Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor whose busy television career in the 1970s including a co-starring role in a groundbreaking comedy series adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, died March 19 at a health care facility in Torrance, California. He was 92. His death was announced by his brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, who posted the news on Facebook. “He had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director,” Billy Mitchell wrote. “He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind...
TORRANCE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seinfeld#Toy Story
TODAY.com

These are the top girl names that start with the letter 'E'

The fifth letter of the alphabet is having a moment. Not only is "E" the most commonly used letter in the English language, it’s also one of the popular initials for first names. In 2022, 14 of the top 100 girl names in the United States start with "E."...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore celebrates incredible news as she announces 'it's official'

Drew Barrymore left fans over the moon on Friday when she shared the incredible news that her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, is coming back for a third season. "Guess what? It's official! The Drew Barrymore Show is coming back for season three," she said in a video on Instagram before screaming in joy. The actress-turned-talk-show-host wore a glamorous ruffle-neck shirt with puff sleeves for the selfie video, which had fans and friends alike rushing to the comments.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Andi Dorfman is engaged: ‘Worth the wait’

Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman will soon be a married woman. Dorfman, 34, who starred in season 10 of the hit ABC reality dating competition, has announced her engagement to boyfriend Blaine Hart, reported People. Hart popped the question during sunset at the beach during an elaborate proposal that featured...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock reacts to Will Smith’s apology for Oscars slap

Despite actor Will Smith's Instagram apology to Chris Rock for hitting him on live television during the Academy Awards, the comedian's brother says it's not enough. Chris Rock had cracked a joke about the hair of Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — “Jada, love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it” — before Smith himself stormed onstage and slapped Rock. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy