Biden pledges additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is pledging an additional $300 million in military support for Ukraine, bringing the total...

just don’t
1d ago

Biden works hard at securing other countries borders !!! But not American borders. Thought the President of the USA 🇺🇸 worked for the American citizens first.

Judge Judy Son
2d ago

What about people in a American spending all that money to another country and the he'll with us not acceptable!!!!!!!

Stoptheinsanity
1d ago

THIS MAN NEEDS TO BE SHUT DOWN. I’m sorry about Ukraine, but you got A BIG PROBLEM coming up with this border or are you that BLIND Thst you can’t see it.

The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
