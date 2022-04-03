ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President...

Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
Fox News

Sean Hannity: America has figured out Biden is causing the oil and gas crisis

Fox News host Sean Hannity analyzes what's at the core of America's economic problems as Biden continues to blame others for his policy failures. SEAN HANNITY: Seven months away from the midterm elections the Biden White House is in one crisis after another. Today a key inflation gauge just set another 40 year high. This impacts every single American, every American household. A whopping 6.4% increase and according to Bloomberg the average American family now can expect to spend $5,200 more this year or $433 more each month on the exact same items they bought one year ago.
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
Beaumont Enterprise

NBC's 'Meet the Press' Host Chuck Todd Sells Virginia Home for $1.1M

Here’s a scoop: “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd has sold one of his homes in Arlington, VA. The investment property had been available as a rental for $3,900 a month back in 2016. Last September, Todd placed the Cape Cod-style abode on the market for $1,050,000. It sold a month later for $1,102,100.
Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Slate

Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
Fox News

NBC's Chuck Todd: 'I don't buy' that Trump will run in 2024

NBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that former President Trump will not seek another run for the White House. During a panel discussion on Sunday's "Meet the Press," Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher asserted that Trump "will be the nominee" for the GOP ticket if he chooses to run in 2024. But Todd was quick to express his skepticism.
NBC News

MTP Compressed: U.S. preparing to address a possible Russian chemical attack, Bill Barr says he’d vote Trump over a Democrat

On Meet the Press, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the U.S. is prepared to make Russia pay a “severe price” for chemical weapon use. Plus, Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, explains Trump’s role in today’s crisis, and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr discusses the former president’s last days in office.March 13, 2022.
