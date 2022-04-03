Zelenskyy says Russia left behind ‘total catastrophe’ as troops fall back in some areas
Russian troops have fallen back in the northern part of Ukraine, leaving behind...www.today.com
Russian troops have fallen back in the northern part of Ukraine, leaving behind...www.today.com
Putin wants to take over complete destruction? It makes absolutely no sense! He'll be long gone before any of this can be repaired, restored and rebuilt. THIS IS INSANITY AT ITS VERY FINEST!🙄🤡🙄
Putin gave Assad help to destroy Syria, stole part of Georgia destroying it as he went...Ukraine is his pet project now.
Comments / 11