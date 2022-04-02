ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing Eve - Don't Get Attached - Review: A Few Steps Forward and More Steps Back

By DJRiter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: This review may contain spoilers. Just when Killing Eve appears to start getting its act together this season by starting to connect the threads in "Don't Get Attached," the show undoes the progress it has made with confusing and questionable steps backward. This final season of the show is going...

SheKnows

General Hospital’s [Spoiler] May Finally Do What Neither Carly Nor Michael Could: Break Up Sonny and Nina!

Here’s a question for you: Is General Hospital‘s Sonny with Nina because he truly loves her or because, well, she’s his consolation relationship? We certainly know how Michael feels about it. He made it clear as day that he feels his father is choosing Nina over everyone else. Heck, after that, we even thought that just maybe Sonny would be the one to end things with Nina.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Channel 4 responds to claims Married at First Sight cast dropped out

Channel 4 has responded to claims that multiple cast members from the upcoming second series of Married at First Sight UK dropped out of the show. The Sun reported that a number of singletons had apparently changed their minds before making it down the aisle, leaving producers with a headache.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star joins cast of Netflix thriller You season four in major role - details

Filming for You season four has officially kicked off and has welcomed a very special new star from Call the Midwife!. It's been announced that Charlotte Ritchie will be starring opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series. According to Deadline, the actress who is also known for her roles in Ghosts and Grantchester is set to play a woman named Kate who is described as "fiercely loyal to her friends" and "a brick wall to everyone else".
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Dante Advises That Sonny Might Not Be Able to Have Nina and Michael in His Life — Plus, Ms. Wu Gives Brad and Britt Orders

In Britt’s office, Brad is giving her a quiz off a computer for her matchmaking service. Later, Brad asks Britt if she’s had any luck getting him a job at GH. Britt hands him a printout of options, none of which are lab jobs. She explains Terry won’t agree to have him in the lab, and he is a liability from a legal standpoint. Brad scoffs at the idea of working for the food services, though Britt notes that shouldn’t be on the list because he’s not qualified for it.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Renewed for a 10th Season?

It appears that ABC are about to renew The Goldbergs for a 10th Season. Production Weekly reports that Season 10 is under active developement for Summer 2022. We'll update when the ABC officially announce it.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Staircase - First Look Promo, Premiere Date + Press Release

The eight-episode Max Original limited series, THE STAIRCASE, created by Antonio Campos (“The Devil All the Time”) and starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, debuts THURSDAY, MAY 5 with three episodes, followed by one new episode each week through June 9. Logline: Based on a true story, THE...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.19 - A God-Fearin' Baptist And A Hot Trophy Husband - Press Release

“A God-Fearin’ Baptist and a Hot Trophy Husband” – George and Mary insist on meeting the new woman in Georgie’s life. Also, Sheldon and Missy have suspicions about what’s going on with their family, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 21 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Reel From Finn’s Heartbreaking Demise, We’re Looking Through Tear-Stained Eyes at Photos of All the Other Characters We’ve Lost Through the Years

Got a tissue? ’Cause you’re gonna need one. Maybe more than one, come to think of it. At least he died a hero. The Bold and the Beautiful let Finn ride to wife Steffy’s rescue in the April 1 episode, saving her from a shot fired by his own mother. But in doing so, he himself was struck. And in the shocking April 4 episode of the CBS soap, Sheila kissed him goodbye — like, really goodbye. For good. Kaput. The end.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

You - Season 4 - Charlotte Ritchie Joins Cast

Charlotte Ritchie, star of the British Ghosts series, is set as a new female lead opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s You. Ritchie will play Kate. She’s smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be “the adult in the room,” and has embraced the moniker of “icy bitch.” She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers “arrangements” to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe (Badgley), an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tales of the Walking Dead - Samantha Morton to Return as Alpha

Mindhunter and See actress Lauren Glazier has joined the cast of AMC anthology series Tales Of The Walking Dead. Filming has been underway since January in Atlanta. Glazier is set to feature prominently in an episode starring Walking Dead series favorite Samantha Morton who we can confirm is back to portray Alpha in the spinoff series (Illuminerdi reported Morton’s return a couple of months back). Matt Medrano (Yellowstone) has also joined cast.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.13 - Zoo Balloon (Season Finale) - Press Release

“Zoo Balloon” – While on Abbott’s annual zoo field trip, Tariq unexpectedly reveals that he has been offered a job in New York. As Janine struggles with a big choice, Barbara starts questioning her future after finding out her favorite tuatara has been retired because of old age on “Abbott Elementary,” TUESDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

See Kate and Toby fight — from Jack Jr.'s perspective — on This Is Us

Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, "Saturday in the Park," won't exactly be a walk in the park for Kate and Toby, even though they'll do exactly that. The tension between the couple has been building for a while now, and this episode ratchets it up a few more notches, especially when Jack Jr. (Johnny Kincaid) seems to have gone missing. Sorry, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas), but this might throw a wrench — or the whole tool box — in your 10th anniversary party.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Halo - Episode 1.02 - Unbound - Press Release

Episode 102 “Unbound” - Available to stream Thursday, March 31st. John takes Kwan to an old friend and learns more about the mystery object, which the Covenant and Makee are determined to steal. With the alien threat growing, Dr. Halsey has a plan to deal with John’s unpredictable behavior.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Scream 6 Has Taken A Thrilling Step Forward

Two months ago, the fifth Scream movie hit theaters, arriving 11 years after its predecessor. While Wes Craven, the director behind the first four Scream movies, passed in 2015, his successors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, clearly did a good job with this latest entry, as Scream (yes, it’s titled just like the 1996 original) was a critical and commercial success. Scream 6 was officially greenlit at the beginning of February, and now we know when that next movie will come out.
MOVIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Husbands Clashed While Filming the Explosive Upcoming Season

It’s rumored that the upcoming season of “Married to Medicine” is explosive. “Married to Medicine” instantly became a hit show on Bravo due to the fact that the cast seemed to gel with one another so well while the cameras were rolling. What has always helped is that most of the cast members had a history before the show. They hoped that their solid foundations with one another would prevent the show from ruining their relationships. However, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, the show’s creator, Mariah Huq, used to be best friends with Quad Webb. However, their friendship was tested after the first season. Quad began to hear that Mariah was talking behind her back. As for Mariah, she felt like being on the show made Quad become egotistical.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

How We Roll - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of How We Roll has started airing on CBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

A Million Little Things - Episode 4.16 - Lesson Learned - Press Release

A Million Little Things: lesson learned (4/20) “lesson learned” – Gary, Maggie, Eddie and Anna go on a double date where Anna has an awkward encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Eddie struggles to reconnect with fans at a music convention on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES

