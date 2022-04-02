Killing Eve - Don't Get Attached - Review: A Few Steps Forward and More Steps Back

It’s rumored that the upcoming season of “Married to Medicine” is explosive. “Married to Medicine” instantly became a hit show on Bravo due to the fact that the cast seemed to gel with one another so well while the cameras were rolling. What has always helped is that most of the cast members had a history before the show. They hoped that their solid foundations with one another would prevent the show from ruining their relationships. However, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, the show’s creator, Mariah Huq, used to be best friends with Quad Webb. However, their friendship was tested after the first season. Quad began to hear that Mariah was talking behind her back. As for Mariah, she felt like being on the show made Quad become egotistical.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO