Dallas, GA

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago

DALLAS — (AP) — One person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

At the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot, police said. Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

Saturday night's shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

