Rapper Vanilla Ice Caught in a Store Holding Bags of Ice While Standing by a Baby in a Shopping Basket—Now That is Funny

Vanilla Ice, 54, was a hugely successful rapper in the late 80s and 90s. He was born in Dallas, Texas and raised in Texas and Florida. In 1990, Vanilla Ice has one of the biggest-selling rap albums of all time.

In 1989, Ichiban Records released Ice's debut album called, "Hooked". In 1990 the album was revamped and rereleased by EMI Group titled, "To the Extreme". The album contained "Play That Funky Music" and "Ice Ice Baby".

"Ice Ice Baby" had the bassline from "Under Pressure" by the British rock group Queen and rocker David Bowie. The song reached #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

On March 31, 2022, Vanilla Ice posted to social media, a picture of himself in a grocery store (not sure where) holding two bags of ice while standing next to a baby in a shopping basket.

When an opportunity like this comes by you have to do it...#IceIceBaby #HavingFun -Vanilla Ice

In 2018 his current wife gave birth to his third child. Vanilla Ice continues to perform. He's also had a few mildly successful television shows.

Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice

Play That Funky Music by Vanilla Ice

