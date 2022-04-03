ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

When Diabetes Strikes, Eye Exams Can Save Your Sight

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukcj1_0ey91kKh00

SUNDAY, April 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Could an annual eye exam save your sight if you have diabetes? Most definitely, one vision expert says.

"Diabetes is known to alter the health of the blood vessels in the retina and these vascular changes do not cause symptoms in the early stages," explained Dr. Jeffrey Sundstrom, an ophthalmologist and retina specialist at Penn State Health Eye Center in Hershey, Pa.

"It's extremely important to detect any changes early so we can take steps to prevent vision loss -- and the way to do that is with an annual dilated eye exam," he said in a Penn State news release.

With diabetes, the blood vessels in the retina often become leaky, and this can trigger a swelling of the macula -- the part of the retina at the back of the eye that is responsible for central vision.

"Severe vision loss from diabetes can occur when abnormal blood vessels grow in the retina and into the vitreous -- the gel portion of the eye," Sundstrom said. "These abnormal blood vessels can lead to bleeding in the back of the eye and even cause a type of retinal detachment. If any of these conditions are left untreated, they can lead to progressive visual loss and blindness."

More than half of people with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy, one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States, yet fewer than half of diabetes patients get annual vision checks.

Pregnant women with gestational diabetes are also at risk for diabetic retinopathy and should be seen multiple times throughout their pregnancy, according to Sundstrom.

There are several treatments if eye problems are discovered, including laser treatments and drugs.

As well as getting an annual dilated eye exam, diabetes patients should follow the ABCs to their manage diabetes and lower their risk for vision loss and other potential complications such as heart attack and stroke, Sundstrom said.

  • A stands for the hemoglobin A1C test, which tracks whether blood sugar levels are under control. For those with diabetes, the target is below 6.5%.
  • B stands for blood pressure.
  • C stands for cholesterol, which should be below 200 mg/dL.

"Patients should work with their primary care doctor to optimize all three of the ABCs, and see their eye care provider for annual diabetic retinopathy screening exams," Sundstrom recommended. "The key to maintaining good vision is a good relationship with both your primary care provider and your eye doctor."

By managing their ABCs and getting an annual eye exam, most patients with diabetes can retain good vision, he said.

More information

There's more on diabetes-related eye complications at the American Diabetes Association.

SOURCE: Penn State Health, news release, March 23, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Sleeping with the light on may increase diabetes risk

Researchers recently investigated the health effects of light exposure during sleep. They found that light exposure during even one night of sleep increases heart rate while sleeping and impairs glucose metabolism the following morning. They say that sleeping without exposure to light is likely beneficial for cardiometabolic health. Researchers from...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
deseret.com

This long COVID symptom can lead to nerve damage

Scientists recently found that nerve damage caused by long COVID-19 symptoms can come from immune system dysfunction, which includes low activity in the immune system. Driving the news: In a new study, researchers dug into why people who have long COVID-19 end up with neuropathic symptoms or nerve damage. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Diabetes Care#Gestational Diabetes#Eye Care#Healthday News
thefreshtoast.com

Marijuana For Glaucoma: The Truth About Cannabis And Eye Disease

Marijuana has been shown to help relieve certain types of pain, nausea, and vomiting, as well as some mental health disorders. But what about glaucoma?. For years, patients with glaucoma have been prescribed marijuana in order to lower their intraocular pressure (IOP). Glaucoma is a progressive optic neuropathy that can lead to blindness, and it is the leading cause of blindness in the United States. In states where marijuana is legal for medical use, glaucoma is one of the qualifying conditions for which cannabis may be prescribed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: These days, many people with appendicitis can avoid surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.
UNION COUNTY, OR
womenworking.com

9 Diseases of the Muscles and Bones Women Need to Know

The musculoskeletal system is made up of the body’s bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and cartilage. As explained by Cleveland Clinic, each part of the system works together to support your body’s weight and help you move. When faced with injuries, disease, or aging, parts of the musculoskeletal...
CLEVELAND, OH
verywellhealth.com

What Is a Vascular Headache?

Now an outdated term, "vascular headache" was used in the past to describe a migraine headache. Experts believed that the throbbing sensation of a migraine headache was due to mechanical changes within blood vessels that surrounded the head. Over the past couple of decades, the thought process about the biology...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shropshire Star

Covid linked to type 2 diabetes in study

Researchers said there is a 28% increased risk in the three months after a Covid-19 infection. Covid-19 infection appears to be linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, a study suggests. But Diabetes UK said there is “still work to do to unpick the link between the two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy