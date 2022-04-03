ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas lawmakers take action to tighten state election laws

 1 day ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansans who vote by mail would still be allowed a three-day grace period for their ballots to arrive, after Republican state legislators abandoned a proposal Friday requiring ballots to arrive on Election Day. The GOP is still pursuing efforts to restrict the use of ballot drop...

