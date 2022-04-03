ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

CLASS ACTION: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Gatos Silver, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

By Kessler Topaz Meltzer, Check, LLP
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

RADNOR, Pa., April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos") (NYSE: GATO). The action charges Gatos with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

9K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow OnTownMedia / OnSachem News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of LHC Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Optum. Stockholders will receive $170.00 for each share of LHC Group stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.5 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Koppers Holdings Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - KOP

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) resulting from allegations that Koppers may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Koppers securities you...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in FAT Brands Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against FAT Brands Inc. ("FAT Brands" or "the Company") FAT for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA , March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. ("ELMS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ELMS) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's securities between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Llp Reminds#Gatos Silver Inc
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Encourages Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - ASTR, HOL

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR, HOL) between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 11, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CABA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CABA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (ii) between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 29, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022 - (NASDAQ: AFRM)

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc.. Shareholders who purchased shares of AFRM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

FAT STOCKHOLDER NEWS: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against FAT Brands Inc. (FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW)

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired FAT Brands Inc. FAT securities between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Fat Brands purports to be a franchising company that acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ERIC

NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ERIC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-01167, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Ericsson securities between April 27, 2017 and February 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GRAB HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB, GRABW

NEW ORLEANS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 16, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Grab Holdings Limited (NasdaqGS: GRAB, GRABW), if they purchased the Company's securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Meta Files Trademarks For Crypto Tokens, Trading, Wallets And Blockchain Software

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has filed eight trademark applications for its logo on several applications in the digital asset space. What Happened: The social media giant has filed trademark applications covering cryptocurrency tokens, blockchain software, virtual currency exchanges, wallets and exchanges, as well as digital, crypto, and virtual currencies, trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis said on Twitter.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRAB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Grab and certain of its...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Sundial Growers Granted Management Cease Trade Order As It Faces Filing Delays

Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL has been granted a management cease trade order (MCTO) by its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission. The company applied for the MCTO due to an expected delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management discussion and analysis for the same period, annual information form for the same period and management certifications of annual filings beyond the deadline of March 31, 2022 prescribed by Canadian securities laws.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Offer ‘Full Spectrum’ of Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Investment Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

Banking giant Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to offer crypto investment services to its deep-pocketed clients in the coming months. According to a new report by CNBC, the investment bank soon plans to add support for Bitcoin (BTC) and a “full spectrum” of other crypto assets due to high demand from its high-net-worth customers.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Trader Issues XRP Alert As SEC v. Ripple Battle Heats Up

A popular cryptocurrency analyst and investor is tracking the trajectory of XRP after a key ruling in the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. On Friday, Judge Analisa Torres denied the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s attempt to prevent Ripple from using a “Fair Notice Defense.”. One of Ripple’s...
MARKETS
Benzinga

VirgoCX's Managing Director Discusses How VirgoCX Wealth Helps Reaffirm Its Position As Canada's Premier Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. VirgoCX, one of Canada’s top regulated cryptocurrency trading platforms, was founded in 2018 with a mission to become the premier, full-service solution of choice for Canadians for cryptocurrency trade and investment. The company is committed to making cryptocurrency trading safe, easy, and affordable, and the platform is dedicated to delivering a streamlined trading experience and empowering clients with advanced technology, superior liquidity, and best-in-class security.
MARKETS
EWN

Firms With Custody Services Must Add Crypto Assets as Liabilities: US SEC

SEC publishes a notice saying that companies holding crypto must add the asset class as a liability on balance sheets. The rule will come into effect later this year. The U.S. SEC is currently reviewing the crypto market and will impose more regulation. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy