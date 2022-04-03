ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Banner thanks Steelers and fans in video

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTLAp_0ey8vwMZ00

On Saturday, offensive tackle Zach Banner shared the video below on his social media. It was his way of saying goodbye to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans as he moves on in an effort to make his dream of being a starting offensive tackle in the NFL a reality.

2021 was supposed to be Banner’s year. The then-Steelers offensive tackle was coming back from a serious knee injury but had the confidence of the coaches and was ready to assume his rightful spot in the starting lineup.

But this didn’t happen. Setbacks with his recovery put him well behind schedule and by the time he was healthy, there wasn’t a spot for him. This prompted the team to terminate his contract at the start of free agency.

I honestly thought Banner could be a guy the Steelers could bring back at a lower cap number to bolster. depth. However, it sounds like Banner wants to compete for a starting spot and that won’t be in Pittsburgh.

Banner is almost completely untested as a starting offensive tackle so I won’t speculate on how he will do but there’s no denying he was one of the best people to put on a Steelers uniform in just three seasons. Genuine and kind, Banner embraced what being a Steeler and part of the community is all about and we wish him the best of luck.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

35M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Believes Tom Brady Gave Bucs An Ultimatum

Earlier this week, Bruce Arians shocked the football world when he announced his retirement as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach. The Buccaneers announced former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take over as head coach. Immediately after the move was announced, fans were wondering why Arians decided to retire. Some...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Reaction To NFL Contracts Is Going Viral

The National Football League’s teams have handed out a lot of big contracts to wide receivers this offseason. Players like Tyreek Hill, Christian Kirk and others have all received big contracts at the wide receiver position this offseason. Based on his talent, Antonio Brown could be deserving of a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Zbnfl
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Could Be Released After Today’s Trade

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to trade a wide receiver within the AFC East. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Dolphins sent wideout DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Dolphins are including a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal so they can receive a 2023 third-round pick in return.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Final Pass Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick may not have taken an NFL snap in over five years, but his throwing arm still has some NFL strength. During halftime of Saturday’s Maize and Blue spring game in Ann Arbor, the former San Francisco quarterback participated in a 15-minute throwing workout in an attempt to attract the attention of NFL scouts.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

Look: The 5 Hardest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

The National Football League’s strength of schedule rankings for the 2022 regular season are out this week. With Las Vegas setting its official over/under totals for every team in the league for the 2022 season, we now know which teams have the toughest schedules and which teams have the easiest schedules.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy