ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago

DALLAS — (AP) — One person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

At the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot, police said. Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

Saturday night's shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Believe Triple Homicide Suspect Ronald Steave May Be Connected To Other Killings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After three months on the run, a man is under arrest and charged in a triple homicide in Homewood on New Year’s Eve. But police sources tell KDKA they’re looking at Ronald Steave in at least three other homicides and the death of his own 4-year-old son. One of the victims in the triple shooting was Steave’s ex-girlfriend Nandi Fitzgerald. According to text messages detailed in an affidavit, Fitzgerald threatened to go to the police about those other homicides. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police The brutal homicide took three lives: 28-year-old Fitzgerald, 28-year-old Tatiana “Tay” Hill and Fitzgerald’s son, 16-year-old Denzel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Police: Officer, 2 Others Killed in Gas Station Shooting

COVINGTON, Va. (AP) — Three people, including a police officer, were fatally shot at a western Virginia gas station and convenience store Monday afternoon, police said. Toney Poulston Jr., 42, of Covington, went to the store and confronted and ultimately shot a 64-year-old relative working there, Randall Paxton, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
COVINGTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ap#The Associated Press
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy