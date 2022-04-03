Sacramento (CA) Shooting: Six Dead, 12 Injured

Six people are dead and 12 more people are injured after a predawn shooting in Sacramento on Sunday. Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters at a news conference that police have no suspects in custody and are asking for assistance from the public. Anyone who witnessed anything, has video related to...
Six people were killed and 12 others were wounded after a shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, police said. Sacramento police said they recovered "at least one firearm" at the scene of the shooting but did not release any details, The Sacramento Bee reported. The number of people injured in the shooting was revised upward to 12, according to the newspaper.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man who was found with more than 30 pounds of crystal meth in his possession in 2018 was sentenced to 17 and a half years behind bars, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Gabriel Arauza, 33, was arrested at a residence along 47th Avenue after investigators located the large stash of methamphetamine during a probation search on August 29, 2018. The Sacramento County Probation Department said after the arrest that investigators learned Arauza was trying to hide from his probation officer at that residence.
At the time of the discovery, Sacramento County Probation said it was the largest seizure of meth in the department’s history. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $500,000.
Prior to that arrest, Arauza had been convicted on four other felony drug offenses, including drug trafficking convictions in 2013 and 2015 in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said.
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The Sacramento Police have arrested a second suspect a few days after Sunday’s mass shooting.
Police located 27-year-old Smiley Martin at the scene with serious wounds from gunfire and took him to a hospital for treatment. According to the news release, he was quickly identified as a person of interest and remains under the supervision of an officer at the hospital.
The news release goes on to say that once Martin’s treatment is complete he will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.
ANTIOCH, Calif. — Screams for help from a storm drain led to the "risky" rescue of a man trapped for two days in a 16-inch diameter pipe in Northern California, firefighters said. Fifty rescuers from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and other agencies pulled a man in...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris. Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street. She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 38-year-old father of three has been the first person identified as killed during the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday. Sergio Harris was one of the six people killed, his family confirmed with KCRA 3. Twelve others were injured in the shooting that happened...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif — (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured early Sunday in Sacramento when shots were fired into crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city. Police were searching for at...
A mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday has claimed at least six lives and left many more injured. Local police were patrolling an area near the Golden One Center at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire; upon arriving to the scene, they found six people dead and another ten injured, with some having taken themselves to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made and police have not given specifics on the type of gun used.
An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people were sent to a hospital Thursday evening after a shooting in Stockton, police said. Both are in critical condition. Officers found two victims, one a 20-year-old man and the other a 17-year-old boy, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds near Montauban Avenue and Gillimer Drive around 7:45 p.m., according to the Stockton Police Department.
"I heard gunshots. And then after the gunshots I heard people just start diving down on the ground, and falling down, and next thing I know, someone fell in front of my truck," said Gerrard Smith, pointing out the bullet hole that went through his car.
Officers are investigating after a 17-year-old and 20-year-old were found shot inside a vehicle in Stockton, police said Thursday night.
Both male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A 17 year-old and a 19 year-old are in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot at while driving through #stockton. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/TRkwesPvHz pic.twitter.com/rp93VLQhb7
According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Montabaun Avenue and Gillimer Drive at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Police later confirmed the pair was shot near a park a few blocks away and eventually made it to Gillimer and Montabaun where they crashed into a wall.
There was no information available on a suspect.
At least six people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting in the California state capital of Sacramento early Sunday, police said. Lester said six people had died and another 10 had been taken to hospital with injuries.
